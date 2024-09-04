How to watch Burghley Horse Trials 2024 — live stream from anywhere

The third event of this year's Grand Slam of Eventing takes place in the U.K. this week, with the equestrian world turning its eyes to the 2024 Burghley Horse Trials. Whether you're an enthusiast or a casual viewer, read on and we'll show you how to watch 2024 Burghley Horse Trials live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Burghley Horse Trials 2024 dates, channel The 2024 Burghley Horse Trials takes place between Thursday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 8.

• Stream it all — Burghley TV

• Free highlights — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Four days of dressage, cross country and show jumping are taking place. The historic Burghley House is its backdrop; the Capability Brown-designed park, its majestic setting. Since debuting in 1961, the much-anticipated Burghley Horse Trials have been a staple on the eventing calendar.

Anybody who had hoped to see a full Grand Slam achieved in 2024 will have been disappointed when New Zealander Caroline Powell won at Badminton following Oliver Townend's victory in Kentucky. But that won't mean the competition between the 82-strong field will be any less fierce, with a prestigious rosette and £110,000 first prize at stake.

British rider Townend is back to defend the title he has won three times, together with Rosalind Canter and Tom McEwen who come fresh from their team eventing gold in the equestrian at Olympics 2024. Tim Price and Pippa Funnell are also among the names present who have previously tasted glory at Burghley, while there will be no less than 25 debutants this year.

Ready to enjoy this five-star equestrian event? Here's how to watch 2024 Burghley Horse Trials live streams where you are.

Full Burghley Horse Trials live streams

Specialist streaming platform Burghley TV is the only place to watch every minute of action for this year's trials — from, as it says, "first horse inspection through to the final trophy lift."

The service costs £20 (around US$26) to subscribe and allows you to watch online, on your smartphone or via apps for Android TV and Amazon Fire TV devices.

How to watch Burghley Horse Trials live streams in the U.K. for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While Burghley TV has complete coverage, the U.K.'s free-to-air BBC Two will carry a two-hour highlights programme on Sunday, August 8 at 2 p.m. BST, featuring the best moments of the 2024 Burghley Horse Trials.

You can watch it as it goes out and on catch up via the online BBC iPlayer service. It's free to use, but bear in mind that you should have a valid U.K. TV licence to watch.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad. Instructions below.

Burghley Horse Trials live streams around the world

If you're away from home and find that your preferred streaming service is blocked, there is a solution:

Burghley Horse Trials 2024 schedule

(All times BST)

Thursday, August 5

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. LeMieux Pony Club Team Jumping Competition (house arena)

9:15 a.m. Dressage Guinea Pig (main arena)

9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m. CCI5* Dressage (main arena)

Friday, August 6

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dressage (main arena)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Final (house arena)

Saturday, August 7

10 a.m. Shetland Pony Grand National

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cross Country

Sunday, August 8

9 a.m. Final Horse Inspection (main arena)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. BSPS Gold Cup Sports Pony Competition (house arena)

10:30 a.m. Morning Jumping Session (main arena)

11:30 a.m. SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse (HOYS) Qualifier (main arena)

1 p.m. Shetland Pony Grand National (main arena)

1:30 p.m. Military Band (main arena)

2:15 p.m. Afternoon Jumping Session (top 20) (main arena)

3:25 p.m. Parade of Hounds (main arena)

3:45 a.m. Presentation of Prizes (main arena)

