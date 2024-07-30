Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online

The Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream sees new Reds coach, Arne Slot, face Mikel Arteta for the first time at Lincoln Financial Field stadium, Philadelphia, USA — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Wednesday, July 31.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (Aug. 1) / 9:30 a.m. AEST (Aug. 1).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on LFCTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Finishing third with one trophy wasn’t exactly the perfect send off for Jurgen Klopp but Liverpool head to the U.S., for the first time since 2019, in a new era with Arne Slot. Liverpool let go of Thiago and Matip this summer and are yet to make a signing, so all eyes will be on the youngsters looking to impress. Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliot are the stars that have been selected for the tour. The rest of the squad will be taking some time off after international competitions.

Arsenal got ever so close to the Premier League title for the second year in a row last season. So, Mikel Arteta will want to make a statement against Liverpool in this pre-season outing. Martin Odegaard leads the side, while Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber are all available for the trip, as are Euro 2024 stars Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream promises to be a competitive encounter. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal game online from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this link

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming service of choice and watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream. Viewers can watch the action on ESPN Plus and on the ESPN2 cable channel too.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch the ESPN cable channels over IP. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer this, as do Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. You can usually get a discount on your first month of Sling.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPN, NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. and the rest of the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every Liverpool pre-season tour match on their subscription platform, LFCTV GO, Liverpool’s own streaming service.

LFCTV GO is £49.99 annually but as the pre-season matches only last a month we recommend the monthly subscription of £4.99. Additionally, if you use the code GOPS2024 you get your first month for nothing, meaning you can watch all the Liverpool pre-season matches for FREE.

If you are watching internationally you can also use LFCTV GO and stream all the Liverpool pre-season matches.

If you're not currently in the U.K, you can still watch a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.