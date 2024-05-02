How to watch 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' online — TV channel and streaming

A prestige drama starring Harvey Keitel, "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" tells the story of how Lale Sokolov and Gita Fuhrmannova fell in love at the notorious concentration camp, and supported each other through the grimmest of circumstances.

"The Tattooist of Auschwitz" premieres in the U.S., U.K. and Australia on Thursday, May 2 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Tattooist of Auschwitz': release date, streaming service "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" premieres Thursday, May 2, 2024.

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky

• AU — Watch on Stan

• CA — Watch on Showcase

• Watch anywhere

Lale Sokolov, born Ludwig Eisenberg, was captured by the Nazis and detained at Auschwitz in 1942, where he was forced to tattoo identification numbers on his fellow prisoners' arms. He couldn't have imagined that he'd meet the love of his life there.

The six-parter is based on Heather Morris' highly contentious novel of the same name, which she penned after a series of conversations with Lale, following Gita's death in 2003.

Morris' novel was an international smash hit, but the Auschwitz Memorial Research Center has felt compelled to stress that, despite being presented as a work of fact, the plot is rife with "numerous errors and information inconsistent with the facts, as well as exaggerations, misinterpretations and understatements."

Read our guide below for how to watch "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" exclusively on Peacock. All six episodes of the miniseries will drop on Thursday, May 2.

Peacock TV starts at $5.99 a month for a standard membership. But if you'd like the ad-free experience, you'll want Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $11.99 a month.

How to watch 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' from anywhere

Watch 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' in Canada

You can watch "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" in Canada on Showcase from Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have the channel on cable, a subscription to STACKTV via Amazon Prime will let you stream content from over a dozen linear channels, including Showcase, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Global and more.

Watch 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' in the U.K.

"The Tattooist of Auschwitz" is airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the U.K.

Episodes air at 9 p.m. GMT each Thursday, starting May 2, though all six episodes will be available for streaming from launch.

Watch 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' in Australia

Viewers based in Australia can watch "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" on Stan (30-day FREE trial), with all six episodes set to land on Thursday, May 2.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz cast