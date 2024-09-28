How to watch 'The Summit' U.S. online from anywhere — Episode 1, start time
The adrenaline-pumping reality adventure show from Australia that is suddenly big news in the U.S.
Sixteen fame-hungry strangers with no climbing experience try and get up a huge mountain in reality gameshow, "The Summit". They each have a share of $1 million in their backpacks but take that with them when eliminated therefore diminishing the prize pot. Those who reach "The Summit" share the money.. or do they.
Here's where to watch "The Summit" U.S. online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
"The Summit" U.S. premieres on Sunday, September 29 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT. and available to stream on Paramount Plus.
• U.S. — Watch on CBS / Paramount Plus
• Canada — Paramount Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Luckily for the viewers, the contestants being air-lifted into the New Zealand Alps include a bank manager, a corporate strategist and a real estate agent. Luckily for the contestants, there is also a trauma nurse (and also an MMA referee if things get too competitive).
But they shouldn't – unlike Survivor this CBS reality show is all about co-operation and putting a team together to get to the mountain top in 14 days. There will be eliminations and just to help matters along, a character called 'The Mountain's Keeper' will make occasional appearances and suggest likely contestants to leave the show.
"The Summit" is already a hit in other countries – will the U.S. version catch on? Below, we'll show you where to watch "The Summit" US online and from wherever you are.
How to watch 'The Summit' U.S. online in the States
"The Summit" US premieres on CBS on Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT. and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus for Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers the next day.
Never signed up for Paramount Plus? Today's your lucky day. A 7-day Paramount Plus trial is a great way to watch "The Summit" U.S..
You can also access CBS via cable replacement service Fubo.
Away from home? Don't panic. You can catch the show on your usual streamer at home via a VPN. As you might have gathered by now, we recommend NordVPN.
The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." New users get a FREE 7-day trial.
How to watch 'The Summit' U.S. from anywhere
Just because CBS and Paramount Plus are not available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "The Summit" if you've traveled somewhere where the service isn't accessible.
With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch 'The Summit' online in Canada
Paramount Plus is also available in Canada and "The Summit" US will be available in the Great White North at the same time as the U.S. on Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.
You can also catch up with season 2 of "The Summit" Australia for free on CTV.
Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Canadian Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.
Can I watch 'The Summit' U.S. in the U.K.?
The ITV network is developing a British version of the show – billed as "The Traitors meets SAS: Who Dares Wins" – with a £500,000 prize pot but, unfortunately, there is no release date for "The Summit" U.S. in the U.K. as yet.
But don't panic. American and Canadian nationals traveling abroad can use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access their Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.
Can I watch 'The Summit' U.S. in Australia?
Australia is the home of the original "The Summit", seasons 1 and 2 of which are available to watch for free on 9Now. However, as with the U.K., there is no release date for the American version of the show Down Under as yet.
However, American and Canadian nationals traveling abroad can use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access their Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.
'"The Summit' U.S. 2024 – meet the climbers
Pati Arana
Age: 37
Current residence: Studio City, California
Occupation: Barber
Dennis Cho
Age: 29
Current residence: Indianapolis, Indiana
Occupation: Trauma nurse
Shweta Choudhury
Age: 28
Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canad
Occupation: Corporate strategist
Robert Culp
Age: 42
Current residence: Bolingbrook, Illinois
Occupation: Educator
Dusty Fisher
Age: 28
Current residence: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Real estate agent
Jeannie Geyer
Age: 56
Current residence: Mahopac, New York
Occupation: Trader Joe's employee
Geoff Green
Age: 28
Current residence: Sharpsburg, Georgia
Occupation: Neuroscientist
Punkin Jackson
Age: 33
Current residence: Columbus, Mississippi
Occupation: Air Force
Bo Martin
Age: 52
Current residence: Gun Barrel City, Texas
Occupation: Teacher/coach
Rose Mattie
Age: 41
Current residence: Chandler, Arizona
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Nick Morgan
Age: 28
Current residence: Madisonville, Louisiana
Occupation: VP of sales
Therron Pittman
Age: 29
Current residence: Van Nuys, California
Occupation: Server
Beckylee Rawls
Age: 27
Current residence: San Diego, California
Occupation: Construction manager
Tony Reyes
Age: 36
Current residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Media director
Amy Stephens
Age: 46
Current residence: Edisto Island, South Carolina
Occupation: Bank manager
Jennye Stirlen
Age: 37
Current residence: Cary, North Carolina
Occupation: MMA referee
Everything we know about "The Summit' U.S. season 1
Where is 'The Summit' filmed?
You might be wondering where exactly "The Summit" is filmed? Well, the contestants climb Mount Head (2,585m) in the Southern Alps of New Zealand. The same location is used for the filming of the U.S. version, the Australian original and likely the upcoming U.K. version from ITV.
Where have we seen Manu Bennett before?
The New Zealand-born, Aussie actor played Crixus in the TV series "Spartacus", Allanon in "The Shannara Chronicles", Slade Wilson / Deathstroke in "Arrow" and, most famously, Azog the Defiler in "The Hobbit" trilogy.
