How to watch 'The Summit' U.S. online from anywhere — Episode 1, start time

Sixteen fame-hungry strangers with no climbing experience try and get up a huge mountain in reality gameshow, "The Summit". They each have a share of $1 million in their backpacks but take that with them when eliminated therefore diminishing the prize pot. Those who reach "The Summit" share the money.. or do they.

Here's where to watch "The Summit" U.S. online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'The Summit' U.S. date, streaming info "The Summit" U.S. premieres on Sunday, September 29 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT. and available to stream on Paramount Plus.

• U.S. — Watch on CBS / Paramount Plus

• Canada — Paramount Plus

Luckily for the viewers, the contestants being air-lifted into the New Zealand Alps include a bank manager, a corporate strategist and a real estate agent. Luckily for the contestants, there is also a trauma nurse (and also an MMA referee if things get too competitive).

But they shouldn't – unlike Survivor this CBS reality show is all about co-operation and putting a team together to get to the mountain top in 14 days. There will be eliminations and just to help matters along, a character called 'The Mountain's Keeper' will make occasional appearances and suggest likely contestants to leave the show.

"The Summit" is already a hit in other countries – will the U.S. version catch on? Below, we'll show you where to watch "The Summit" US online and from wherever you are.

How to watch 'The Summit' U.S. online in the States

"The Summit" US premieres on CBS on Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT. and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus for Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers the next day.

You can also access CBS via cable replacement service Fubo.

How to watch 'The Summit' U.S. from anywhere

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus are not available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "The Summit" if you've traveled somewhere where the service isn't accessible.

How to watch 'The Summit' online in Canada

Paramount Plus is also available in Canada and "The Summit" US will be available in the Great White North at the same time as the U.S. on Sunday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.

You can also catch up with season 2 of "The Summit" Australia for free on CTV.

Can I watch 'The Summit' U.S. in the U.K.?

The ITV network is developing a British version of the show – billed as "The Traitors meets SAS: Who Dares Wins" – with a £500,000 prize pot but, unfortunately, there is no release date for "The Summit" U.S. in the U.K. as yet.

Can I watch 'The Summit' U.S. in Australia?

Australia is the home of the original "The Summit", seasons 1 and 2 of which are available to watch for free on 9Now. However, as with the U.K., there is no release date for the American version of the show Down Under as yet.

'"The Summit' U.S. 2024 – meet the climbers

Pati Arana

Age: 37

Current residence: Studio City, California

Occupation: Barber

Dennis Cho

Age: 29

Current residence: Indianapolis, Indiana

Occupation: Trauma nurse

Shweta Choudhury

Age: 28

Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canad

Occupation: Corporate strategist

Robert Culp

Age: 42

Current residence: Bolingbrook, Illinois

Occupation: Educator

Dusty Fisher

Age: 28

Current residence: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Real estate agent

Jeannie Geyer

Age: 56

Current residence: Mahopac, New York

Occupation: Trader Joe's employee

Geoff Green

Age: 28

Current residence: Sharpsburg, Georgia

Occupation: Neuroscientist

Punkin Jackson

Age: 33

Current residence: Columbus, Mississippi

Occupation: Air Force

Bo Martin

Age: 52

Current residence: Gun Barrel City, Texas

Occupation: Teacher/coach

Rose Mattie

Age: 41

Current residence: Chandler, Arizona

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Nick Morgan

Age: 28

Current residence: Madisonville, Louisiana

Occupation: VP of sales

Therron Pittman

Age: 29

Current residence: Van Nuys, California

Occupation: Server

Beckylee Rawls

Age: 27

Current residence: San Diego, California

Occupation: Construction manager

Tony Reyes

Age: 36

Current residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Media director

Amy Stephens

Age: 46

Current residence: Edisto Island, South Carolina

Occupation: Bank manager

Jennye Stirlen

Age: 37

Current residence: Cary, North Carolina

Occupation: MMA referee

Everything we know about "The Summit' U.S. season 1

Where is 'The Summit' filmed? You might be wondering where exactly "The Summit" is filmed? Well, the contestants climb Mount Head (2,585m) in the Southern Alps of New Zealand. The same location is used for the filming of the U.S. version, the Australian original and likely the upcoming U.K. version from ITV.

Where have we seen Manu Bennett before? The New Zealand-born, Aussie actor played Crixus in the TV series "Spartacus", Allanon in "The Shannara Chronicles", Slade Wilson / Deathstroke in "Arrow" and, most famously, Azog the Defiler in "The Hobbit" trilogy.

