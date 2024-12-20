The Katy Cats, as some die-hard Katy Perry fans call themselves, have literally been counting down the minutes until the release of "Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime", performed at the iconic Central Hall in Westminster. Recorded earlier this month in front of an audience, broadcasters ITV are bring to show to everyone on December 21, promising "an exclusive one-off night of music and surprises!"

Away from the U.K. when it airs? You can still watch "Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime" FREE online from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch 'Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime' online: release date, streaming, TV channel "Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime" premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, December 21 at 6.30 p.m. GMT (1.30 p.m. ET/10.30 a.m. PT). It will also be available to stream on-demand on ITVX.

• Watch FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

"I am SO chuffed to transform Central Hall Westminster for this very cool and cozy evening for my UK fans," said Perry before the gig. "I can’t wait to be back in London, one of my favourite places in the world, for this up close and personal dance party of a LIFETIME."

Recent single = "Lifetimes". Current world tour = "Lifetimes". ITV's exclusive 90-minute special = "Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime". See what they've done there? They're sticking with a theme and I think they like it. As will those responsible for Perry's 143 million album sales and 8.6 billion streams worldwide.

For this show there are all the hits including including "Firework", "Roar" and "I Kissed a Girl", plus tracks from her latest record "143" and an audience of invited guests. Even though the show is pre-recorded, the promised "surprises" remain just that, so you'll have to tune in to see.

Read on for how to watch "Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime' for FREE online

Watch 'Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime' online for FREE in the U.K.

"Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime" drops on Saturday, December 21 on ITV at 6.30 p.m. GMT in the U.K. and will also be available to stream on ITVX.

ITVX is FREE to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

If you're traveling outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

How to watch 'Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime' from anywhere

How to watch 'Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime' from anywhere in the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime" on your usual streaming service?

'Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime' streams by country

What you need to know about 'Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime'

When was "Katy Perry: Night of A Lifetime" actually recorded? The event was filmed at the Central Hall in Westminster, London on Wednesday, December 11.

