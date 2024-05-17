There's $200,000 at stake but the Queens, for the first time, are trying to win it for their favorite charity rather than themselves as they line-up to save the world. Here's how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 9 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 9 date, streaming info The first two episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" S9 land on Friday, May 17 with the remaining six episodes on consecutive Fridays.

The Queens are here to save the world by attempting to win $200,000 for their nominated charity, with good causes ranging from the ASPCA to the National Alliance of Mental Illness. Let the lip syncing begin...

Returning faces from the legendary Shannel and Roxxxy Andrews to more recent artists such as Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Gottmik have to show the usual levels of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent but don't expect anything other than fierce competition just because there are altruistic ideals at play.

RuPaul will again preside over the judging panel of Mama Ru, Michelle Visage and a revolving door of celebrity guest judges including Keke Palmer, Alec Mapa, Connie Britton and Oscar-nominated "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Stephanie Hsu.

In the States, the show is available exclusively via Paramount Plus (7-day free trial). Americans traveling abroad will need a VPN to access their usual subscriptions. Here's how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 9 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S9 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 9 streams exclusively on Paramount Plus with the first two episodes premiering Friday, May 17. The remaining six episodes land on consecutive Fridays.

Paramount Plus costs from $5.99 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

And if you are away from States for work or on vacation, don't forget you can use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Plans start at $5.99 a month including "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 9. New users can grab a free 7-day trial.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching season 9 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch it live and on demand thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 9 online in the U.K.

The 2024 season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" is available in the U.K. on Wow Presents Plus. It costs just £4.33 a month or £43.38 annually and is home to (almost) everything Drag Race, including the U.S. Drag Race international shows in Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content. It doesn't host the Drag Race UK shows – they air on BBC iPlayer.

If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your usual subscription from anywhere.

Where to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S9 online in Canada

"All Stars" season 9 is available on Crave in Canada with the first two episodes available from Friday, May 17. The remaining six episodes on consecutive Fridays.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual streaming subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 9 in Australia

In Australia, "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" season 9 premieres on Stan at the same time as the U.S. with the first two episodes available on Friday, May 17.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

"RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" S9 official trailer

'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' season 9 line-up

ANGERIA PARIS VANMICHEALS

Previous season(s): “Drag Race” S14

Nominated Charity: National Black Justice

GOTTMIK

Previous season(s): “Drag Race” S13

Nominated Charity: Trans Lifeline

JORGEOUS

Previous season(s): “Drag Race” S14

Nominated Charity: National Alliance of Mental Illness

NINA WEST

Previous season(s): “Drag Race” S11

Nominated Charity: The Trevor Project

PLASTIQUE TIARA

Previous season(s): “Drag Race” S11

Nominated Charity: The Asian American Foundation

ROXXXY ANDREWS

Previous season(s): “Drag Race” S5/ “All Stars” S2

Nominated Charity: Miracle of Love

SHANNEL

Previous season(s): “Drag Race” S1/ “All Stars” S1

Nominated Charity: Anxiety and Depression Association of America

VANESSA VANJIE

Previous season(s): “Drag Race” S10/ S11

Nominated Charity: ASPCA

'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' S9 episodes

· Episode 1 - Friday, May 17, 2024

· Episode 2 - Friday, May 17, 2024

· Episode 3 - Friday, May 24, 2024

· Episode 4 - Friday, May 31, 2024

· Episode 5 - Friday, June 7, 2024

· Episode 6 - Friday, June 14, 2024

· Episode 7 - Friday, June 21, 2024

· Episode 8 - Friday, June 28, 2024