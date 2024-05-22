How to watch 'Insomnia' online: stream Vicky McClure nighttime thriller from anywhere

"Insomnia" stars "Line of Duty" actor Vicky McClure – usually a good indication of a quality TV show – as Emma, a successful career woman who fears she is experiencing a dangerous breakdown just before her 40th birthday. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

• U.K. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere

Her sense of impending doom is compounded by the fact that her mother suffered a similar and violent demise at the same age and predicted that "bad blood" meant Emma would too. With those words ringing down the years, other elements of her past begin to resurface and her behavior at work and at home – not helped by the inability to sleep – becomes increasingly erratic. A perfect storm is gathering.

The show marks a move from McClure from the procedural dramas which she has made her own in recent years but also has a personal aspect as she recently turned 40 herself. As ever, she brings a believable accessibility to her character that drives the narrative and is ably supported on this occasion by Tom Cullen ("The Gold") who plays her husband Robert and Leanne Best ("Compulsion") as her estranged sister Phoebe.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Insomnia" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Insomnia' online in the U.K.

"Insomnia" premieres in the U.K. on Paramount Plus on Thursday, May 23.

How to watch 'Insomnia' online from anywhere

Can I watch 'Insomnia' online in the U.S.?

There is no date to air "Insomnia" on Paramount Plus in the U.S. right now but that could change very soon.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." You'll need the $11.99 a month 'with Showtime' plan to watch "Insomnia". New users get a free 7-day trial.

Can I watch 'Insomnia' online in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no date to air "Insomnia" on Paramount Plus in Canada right now but that could change very soon.

Can I watch 'Insomnia' online in Australia?

There is no date to air "Insomnia" on Paramount Plus in Australia right now but that could change very soon.

'Insomnia' cast

Vicky McClure as Emma

as Emma Tom Cullen as Robert

as Robert Smylie Bradwell as Will

as Will India Fowler as Chloe

as Chloe Leanne Best as Phoebe

as Phoebe Corinna Marlowe as Patricia

as Patricia Lyndsey Marshall as Caroline

as Caroline Dominic Tighe as Julian

as Julian Jade Harrison as Michelle

as Michelle Robert Gilbert as Faisal

as Faisal Michelle Bonnard as DI Hildreth

Is the TV show based on "Insomnia: A Novel" by Sarah Pinborough? It absolutely is. The series was adapted for TV from her 2022 novel by the author herself. Pinborough also wrote and adapted 2021 Netflix series "Behind Her Eyes" from one of her own books.

