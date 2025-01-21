Netflix's new biographical documentary is an emotional watch — and viewers rate it 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

During the excitement of New Year’s Eve, it was easy to miss the Netflix debut of a new biographical documentary focused on the life (and tragic death) of Swedish DJ, Tim Bergling, known most commonly by his stage name Avicii. I don’t consider myself much of a dancefloor dweller, but this doc struck a chord with me and is a compelling watch.

Unfortunately, the focus on the NYE festivities may have resulted in “Avicii - I’m Tim” getting a little lost in the noise. Almost three weeks after its release (on Dec. 31, 2024), the documentary has failed to chart on the Netflix top 10 in either the U.S. or U.K.

That’s a real shame, as it’s clear those who did find the time to stream it were impressed with what they saw. And as noted, I don’t think you need to be a passionate fan of Avicii’s club-filling tracks to take something away from this inspiring but emotional documentary.

What is “Avicii - I’m Tim” about?

Avicii – I'm Tim | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Avicii - I’m Tim” recounts the true story of its eponymous subject matter, Tim Bergling aka Avicii. Born in Stockholm in 1989, he started making music at 16, and would eventually become one of the most influential artists in the electronic music genre.

Celebrated for his global hits including “Wake Me Up”, “Levels”, “Waiting For Love” and “The Nights”, Avicii is one of those artists that you might not know by name, but your ears have most definitely heard him. From sporting events to TV commercials, his tunes have appeared just about everywhere. This documentary explores how his catalog of hits came into existence.

However, it’s more than an examination of his life’s work and innate ability to craft a beat, “Avicii - I’m Tim” incorporates home footage and Bergling’s own private archive, to tell his story in his own words. The titular figure acts as the narrator and shares his inner thoughts in an extremely vulnerable way.

Should you stream “Avicii - I’m Tim” on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

You might assume you need to be a megafan of Avicii to enjoy this documentary, and while I can’t deny a fondness for his discography will certainly see you get the most out of this feature, it’s still a worthwhile watch even for viewers less familiar with his much-acclaimed work.

Avicii is as much a tragic figure as an inspirational one having struggled with his mental health and the pressures of fame throughout his career. He ulimately took his own life in 2018, making this documentary a posthumous celebration of his life. And celebration is very much an apt description. Yes, his tragic death is covered towards the end of the doc, but the overall tone is one of deserved retrospection as viewers are shown Tim’s spark, drive and passion.

On a foundational level, the documentary is also extremely well constructed, combining slick editing, a soundtrack full of earworms (naturally), and jumping between insights from Tim himself (obviously recorded before 2018), and talking-head interviews from friends and family who knew him best. Director Henrik Burman does an excellent job telling Tim’s story.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the documentary has yet to make a significant splash on Netflix, the viewers who have watched it have been highly impressed. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, “Avicii - I’m Tim” hasn’t collected enough critics' scores for a rating (though the five scores listed are all labeled “Fresh”), but it’s been rated 98% by viewers. Audience reviews call it an “outstanding, breathtaking documentary” also labeling it “emotional, inspirational, and uplifting.” Another reviewer says, “Whether you’re a fan of Avicii or not, you’ll marvel at how the doc explores the creative process of some of his biggest hits and takes you on his journey.”

If you’re looking for a biographical documentary that explores a worthwhile subject matter, and covers a wide range of emotions showcasing the greatest of highs but also exploring the darker side of life that we all face, “Avicii - I’m Tim” is a Netflix doc you won’t want to miss. As noted, I don’t consider myself an especially big Avicii fan but this doc really moved me.

Watch "Avicii - I'm Tim" on Netflix now