Netflix releases first look at Liam Hemsworth in 'Witcher' season 4 teaser trailer

The first teaser for the upcoming "The Witcher" season 4 has been released and features audiences' first official look at Liam Hemsworth as the iconic Geralt of Rivia.

Hemsworth was announced as the replacement for former Geralt actor Henry Cavill in 2022, when the exiting actor released a statement about the new actor that said, "I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

You can check out the short clip featuring Hemsworth below:

The teaser kicks off with some establishing shots of the world of "The Witcher," showcasing a dark world with foreboding pools of water and plenty of fog obscuring our first look at the new actor as he walks with a horse. As the camera shifts, we see a close-up of Geralt's iconic pendant before approaching the character from behind, focusing on some very familiar-looking white hair. We then see Hemsworth's face for the first time in character as he looks over his shoulder.

The clip is only a minute long and features no dialogue or hints about what "The Witcher" season 4 could be about. While some may hope that the new season will return to the plot of the books that inspired the franchise, several big changes were made in seasons 2 and 3 that made it clear the TV show was forging its own path independent of the original source material, so fans will just have to wait and see what creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has cooked up for this season.

When is 'The Witcher' season 4 coming out?

There’s still no release date for "The Witcher" season 4, but considering production is still underway, a 2025 debut for this new season seems likely.

Season 5 of the series, which has been confirmed to be its last outing, is being filmed back to back with season 4, which means fans won't have to wait as long for the final installment of "The Witcher," which will likely arrive in 2026.

Fan reaction to Hemsworth's replacement of Henry Cavill has been extremely mixed since it was first announced in 2022. Still, hopefully, the actor will be able to rise to the challenge and help the series finish strong for its final two seasons.