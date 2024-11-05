How to watch 'Game Changers' online and from anywhere — stream the video games documentary, release date, time, TV channel

From Sonic to Minecraft, the stories behind the video games that changed our worlds are revealed in documentary series, "Game Changers". Here's how you can watch "Game Changers" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

"Game Changers" looks at the key moments in recent history when games went to the next level, starting with Atari's Pong in 1972 and leading to Pac Man in 1980, before the whole industry went stratospheric and a home wasn't a home without a games console.

These eight episodes, whilst taking time to acknowledge the debt to the several iconic board games, charts the developers and developments that are responsible for where we are now.

Beyond Pong, Pac Man and Atari, the series will take in EA Sports and John Madden, Activision and Call of Duty, SEGA and Sonic the Hedgehog, Blizzard and World of Warcraft and Minecraft.

Whether you consider games to be therapeutic, a brainless pastime or training for the mind, is a purely personal matter but there's no doubt that some titles have changed the way we see the world.

Read on to see how you can watch "Game Changers" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Game Changers' online in the U.S.

All eight episodes of this documentary will be broadcast on the Discovery Channel in the U.S. from 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, November 5. If you don't have access to Discovery, the best way to watch "Game Changers" online is on the Max platform, home to huge doc such as "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery". Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Watch 'Game Changers' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Game Changers' from anywhere with a VPN

If "Game Changers" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Can I watch 'Game Changers' (2024) online in Canada?

At the time of writing there is no release date for "Game Changers" in Canada but Discovery is available online and on demand at CTV.ca and through the CTV App.

Americans in Canada on vacation will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use their usual domestic streaming provider. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Game Changers' in the U.K.?

There is no release date for the Discovery documentary "Game Changers" in the U.K..

However, Americans in the U.K. for work or on vacation can catch the show with a good streaming VPN to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Game Changers' online or on TV in Australia?

There is no release date for the Discovery documentary "Game Changers" in Australia.

However, Americans in Australia for work or on vacation can catch the show with a good streaming VPN to log in back home.

'Game Changers' episode guide (2024)

Season 01 Episode 01: Nintendo's wild ride from a Japanese card manufacturer to the most recognizable gaming company.

S01 E02: Electronic Arts collaborates with John Madden to create a great football video game.

S01 E03: Atari's launch of Pong in 1972 and the follow-up Pac-Man in 1980 created a new gaming industry.

S01 E04: The inception of Activision's mega-hit Call of Duty began in Hollywood, thanks to Steven Spielberg.

S01 E05: SEGA/ Sonic the Hedgehog. Details TBA.

S01 E06: Blizzard/ World of Warcraft. Details TBA.

S01 E07: Monopoly/ Scrabble. Details TBA.

S01 E08: Minecraft. Details TBA.

'Game Changers' trailer

First Look at Series Premiere | Game Changers - YouTube Watch On

