How to watch 'The Last of the Sea Women' online and from anywhere
Middle aged female sea-divers in South Korea still doing a job men consider to be too difficult
"The Last of the Sea Women" gives exposure to a remarkable group of women on Jeju Island off the coast of South Korea. These sea-divers, many of them over the age of 60, dive down to the sea floor without oxygen tanks but now find their world under threat for reasons outside their control.
You can watch "The Last of the Sea Women" worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus and from anywhere with a VPN.
Released: Friday, October 11
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
There were more than 30,000 haenyeo - as they are known - in the 1960s but that number has dwindled to just over 3,000 today. The work is tough and important (Unesco added what they do to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity) but endangered.
Among other concerns, the Japanese government allowed contaminated water from the earthquake-damaged Fukushima plant to be released into Korean waters - the women teamed-up with Greenpeace to protest to the UN Human Rights Council - and, increasingly, the job holds less appeal for younger generations.
Some of the younger haenyeo who have followed previous generations of their family into the sea have used social media to bring the right of the women to the modern world but, as the title of the film suggests, this may be in vain. Here's how to watch "The Last of the Sea Women" online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.
Take a look at all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.
How to watch 'The Last of the Sea Women' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"The Last of the Sea Women" is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The movie drops on Friday, October 11.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'The Last of the Sea Women' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "The Last of the Sea Women" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
'The Last of the Sea Women' official trailer
