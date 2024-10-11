How to watch 'The Last of the Sea Women' online and from anywhere

"The Last of the Sea Women" gives exposure to a remarkable group of women on Jeju Island off the coast of South Korea. These sea-divers, many of them over the age of 60, dive down to the sea floor without oxygen tanks but now find their world under threat for reasons outside their control.

'The Last of the Sea Women': watching info, streaming, release date Released: Friday, October 11

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

There were more than 30,000 haenyeo - as they are known - in the 1960s but that number has dwindled to just over 3,000 today. The work is tough and important (Unesco added what they do to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity) but endangered.

Among other concerns, the Japanese government allowed contaminated water from the earthquake-damaged Fukushima plant to be released into Korean waters - the women teamed-up with Greenpeace to protest to the UN Human Rights Council - and, increasingly, the job holds less appeal for younger generations.

Some of the younger haenyeo who have followed previous generations of their family into the sea have used social media to bring the right of the women to the modern world but, as the title of the film suggests, this may be in vain. Here's how to watch "The Last of the Sea Women" online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

'The Last of the Sea Women' official trailer

