Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'La Maison'

Apple's latest series "La Maison" is a 10-episode series that turns the cutthroat world of couture into a compelling family drama, landing somewhere between "Emily in Paris" and "Succession." After a viral video puts renowned designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson) in some hot water, his iconic Parisian haute couture house, LEDU, is hanging by a thread and it's all hands on deck to salvage its reputation.

To turn things around, Vincent's muse Perle Foster (Amira Casar) enlists the help of a spunky visionary, Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot), hoping the injection of some fresh talent can modernize the brand and steer it back on course. However, the head of a competing luxury group, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet), sees Vincent's fall as the perfect chance to seize control of LEDU.

'Slow Horses'

One of the top shows on Apple TV Plus is undoubtedly "Slow Horses." With season 4 currently airing, the series has held the #2 spot on the platform’s charts for several weeks in a row. This latest season heightens the suspense, making it a must-see for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Based on Mick Herron's novel of the same name, "Slow Horses" is a British spy thriller centered around a dysfunctional group of MI5 agents who have been relegated to Slough House, a department where the agency dumps its failed or disgraced operatives. Led by their irritable and abrasive boss, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the team is typically assigned dull, low-priority tasks. However, they frequently find themselves entangled in high-stakes conspiracies and dangerous plots that test their skills and push them beyond their failures.

'Pachinko'

"Pachinko" stands out as another of the best Apple TV Plus shows right now, captivating both critics and audiences alike with its rich storytelling. The first season earned an impressive 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second season upped the ante with a rare 100%.

Based on Min Jin Lee's bestselling novel, the series tells a sweeping, multi-generational tale of a Korean family led by matriarch Kim Sunja (Yuh-Jung Youn). After a fleeting but passionate affair with wealthy businessman Koh Hansu (Lee Min-ho), Sunja's life takes a dramatic turn, forcing her to make tough decisions to protect her family. The narrative spans several decades, following the family as they immigrate to Japan and struggle with life as second-class citizens during and after World War II, with Sunja's sons later finding success in the stigmatized pachinko industry.

