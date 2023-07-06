Wow! Dell just slashed $1,500 off this powerful RTX 3080 gaming PC

Are you on the hunt for a powerful gaming desktop? We’ve got you covered. At time of writing, Dell is offering a colossal discount on a beefy rig from Alienware.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU is currently on sale for $1,899 at Dell . Now, the thick end of two grand is hardly small potatoes, but it’s still significantly cheaper than the eye-watering $3,399 this gaming PC is normally sold for.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC: Was $3,399 now $1,899 @ Dell

The powerful Alienware Aurora R14 gaming desktop has dropped in price to $1,899. That's still a huge chunk of change, but for that you get a powerful rig that is perfect for playing the best PC games in 4K. The Ryzen Edition of the R14 packs in an impressive AMD Ryzen 5950X processor, a RTX 3080 GPU and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It's a seriously impressive system.

What do you get for that (still significant) outlay? Under the hood, the Ryzen Edition R14 is rocking an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads, an RTX 3080 graphics card, a 1TB NVMe SSD so you can install plenty of the best Steam games , and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The R14 also comes installed with a copy of Windows 11 Home.

While that RTX 3080 can't quite compete with the likes of the all-powerful RTX 4090, Nvidia’s Ampere cards still have a lot to offer. The 3080 proves hugely capable of running most modern games at 4K resolution (3,840 x 2160) at 60 fps or above. It also supports ray tracing, which can really lift the quality of lighting and reflections in games like Cyberpunk 2077 .

It’s a good time to be buying a powerful gaming PC, what with a certain Valve sales event going on at the moment. We think the Ryzen Edition R14 would be perfect to play the 5 best Steam Summer Sale 2023 games on.