Wow! Amazon just slashed $700 off this 65-inch Sony OLED TV in Memorial Day sale

There's nothing I love more than a good TV deal, and I've just spotted a great deal on one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

Right now the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80K OLED TV is just $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for this model (it's been discounted to $1,698 in the past,) but it's still a great deal at $700 off. If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the same price.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony A80K OLED uses a powerful cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PS5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.

After checking out this TV in our Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV review, we determined it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

In our testing, the Sony A80K reached a peak of 630 nits of brightness, and we saw 99.33% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut and a Delta-E score of 3.1669. In practice, this makes for a stunning TV. Details, colors and dark scenes all looked excellent. Viewing angles and 4K upscaling were strong, too.

We were also impressed by this TV's sound. Dialog, music and sound effects were clear and distinct. There's even lots of bass. This is thanks to Sony's Acoustic Suface Audio+ tech, turning the screen into an integral part of the TV's sound system.

Samsung currently holds the title for our best gaming TV, but the Sony Bravia XR A80K is still great for gaming. We measured a low lag time of 16.2ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. PS5 gamers will also be able to appreciate this TV's Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

If you're looking for a spectacular TV, the Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED is it. I highly recommend picking one up at this price. If you're still looking for your perfect TV, stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV deals coverage.