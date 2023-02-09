Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Dualsense controller announced — here’s where to buy

The hotly-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy launches this week and allows gamers to step into the Wizarding World and explore some of the most iconic locations from the beloved Harry Potter franchise. And now you can play in style with your very own Hogwarts Legacy-themed PS5 DualSense controller.

The controller is a black PS5 DualSense with gold detailing on the sides, and most strikingly a golden image of the famous magical school on the touchpad. It’s a pretty nifty-looking pad and it's sure to become the PS5 accessory of choice for Harry Potter fans everywhere. It's important to note this is just a special edition of the regular DualSense, and not the recently released premium DualSense Edge controller.

🪄 Revelio Controller 🪄Avalanche Software reveal the limited edition #HogwartsLegacy DualSense controller.In the UK it will be available to buy via https://t.co/T8YqRO2zB8 on Friday, February 10 - aka tomorrow - from 10AM GMT. (While supplies last) https://t.co/mSjxizYlqs pic.twitter.com/Xme8KsgfPZFebruary 9, 2023 See more

There has been no confirmed price yet, but we can expect it to retail for roughly $74 — that would be the same price as the God of War Ragnarök limited edition Dualsense controller. At least we know the controller will be released tomorrow (Friday, February 10), the same day as the Hogwarts Legacy game.

A new PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) article has confirmed the controller will be sold in the U.S. and U.K. exclusively on PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab). It will be available in the U.S. starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT whereas gamers in Harry Potter's native Britain can place an order from 10 a.m. GMT. The blog post notes it will be "available in limited quantities."

Meanwhile, if you’re considering placing a last-minute preorder for the game, be sure to read our Hogwarts Leacy review. We labeled the Wizarding World RPG the “Harry Potter game we’ve been waiting for” and were particularly impressed with its fully-explorable recreation of the beloved castle, and also greatly enjoyed its flashy combat.

Although, we did find some of its open-world activities a little bland, and its visuals can be inconsistent. It’s nevertheless a treat for Potterhead and those unfamiliar with the Boy Who Lived alike. It's an especially noteworthy release as the first (non-mobile) Harry Potter video game in more than 10 years and is already breaking concurrent player base records (opens in new tab) on Steam

Plus, if you’re a Hogwarts Legacy superfan and want to get every extra possible, Amazon is currently listing a collector’s art book (opens in new tab) and an official strategy guide (opens in new tab). There is also a very pricey Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition although this has been sold out since preorders went live last year. However, we could see a restock in time for the game’s official launch on Friday, February 10.