Walmart summer sale preview — 10 epic deals to shop this weekend

Summer 2023 starts on June 21. But that's not stopping one retailer from launching a massive summer sale. Right now Walmart is knocking up to 65% off a wide selection of home appliances, outdoor furniture, and consumer tech.

It's an overwhelming sale with some discounts that are better than others. I've been covering sales events for over a decade, so I've combed through Walmart's massive sale to bring you the very best deals. Remember, 4th of July sales are less than a week away, so if there's something you're looking for now that isn't on sale, there's a good chance it'll be on sale soon. Likewise, I'm only picking deals that I think won't be significantly cheaper in a few weeks.

So before you log out for the weekend, here are the best deals in the Walmart summer sales preview. Even better, you don't have to be a Walmart Plus member

to score these deals. (For deals you can find year-round, make sure to follow our guide to the best Walmart promo codes page).

Best Walmart summer sales

Roku Express 4K Plus: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart

The Roku Express 4K Plus is a wireless 4K streaming device with sharp resolution and vivid color. It loads fast, and you can use voice control to search for shows or channels. The remote is a good upgrade too — it's network-based, meaning you don't have to worry about obstructions or having to point it right at the streaming hub to get it to work. In our Roku Express 4K Plus review, we called it the best streaming device under $40. And it's even cheaper now that it's on sale.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 @ Walmart

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful and perfect for a couple or small kitchen. It's currently $20 off at Walmart.

Smart TVs: deals from $98 @ Walmart

Good news if you missed Walmart's Memorial Day deals last month. The retailer is once again discounting the price of all smart TVs with prices as low as $98. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own onn brand. Premium TVs are also on sale, such as the LG C2 OLED and various Samsung QLED TVs.

Cooling fans/AC: deals from $99 @ Walmart

Summer is coming. That means now is the time to invest in a new fan or air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of Walmart deals that are slashing the prices of both. After discount, fans start at just $30, whereas AC window units start at $99.

Charcoal/gas grills: deals from $120 @ Walmart

If you're looking to get grilling this summer then Walmart has the perfect deals for you. The retailer has various gas/charcoal grills on sale from $120. The sale includes brands like Weber, Cuisinart, Coleman, Blackstone, and more. For example, you can get the Costway Charcoal BBQ Grill on sale for $119 (pictured, was $231).

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum. It offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice. This is one of the cheapest robo vacuums we've seen. Note: It was on sale for $98 last month, but it's still a good bargain at $129.

Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26-quart capacity, which makes it ideal for families It's designed to do it all, from frying and roasting to baking and toasting. Even better, it comes with six handy accessories so you can whip up different meals every night of the week.

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $225 now $179 @ Walmart

The Honeywell HPA200 is a smaller version of the HPA300, which we named one of the best air purifiers we've tested. Whereas the HPA300 is built for large rooms (up to 465 square feet), the HPA200 is made for smaller rooms (up to 310 square feet). It can capture up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles including dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Walmart

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case. They're just $20 shy of their Black Friday all-time price low.