This RTX 3060 laptop with 1TB SSD is one of the cheapest gaming rigs I've seen

PC gaming has never been cheap. However, if you're looking for an inexpensive way to dip your toes into the world of PC gaming, Dell is offering a solid deal right now.

Currently, you can get the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3060 on sale for $989 at Dell (opens in new tab) via coupon code "GAMING10". That's one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a laptop with 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3060 GPU, which makes it one of the best laptop deals so far this year. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $1,599 (opens in new tab). (For more ways to save at Dell, make sure to browse through our guide of the best Dell coupons).

(opens in new tab) Dell G16 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,099 now $989 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Dell G16 is a great machine for cash-strapped PC gamers. It features a 16-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) 165Hz LCD, Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Overall, it's a great laptop for casual gamers looking to enter the world of PC gaming. Make sure to use coupon code "GAMING10" at checkout to get this price.

While the Dell G16 doesn't appear in our guide of the best gaming laptops, it still makes a compelling case for itself. For starters, we like its stylish design that looks just as good when gaming as it does when performing everyday tasks. We're also fans of its light-up keyboard.

In terms of hardware, you're getting a well-specced machine for the price. It packs a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Those specs should allow you to play some of the best PC games on this machine.

The laptop also packs a 16-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay. There's even an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting the laptop to a larger monitor if you want to indulge in some big-screen gaming.

Looking for more gaming deals? Check out our guide to the best PC gaming deals happening right now.