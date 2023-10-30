Samsung boasts that Galaxy S24 graphics will beat iPhone 15 Pro

The performance of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and its Exynos 2400 chipset has been hyped up by Samsung in comments reported by EDaily (via Revegnus). Including an apparent guarantee of iPhone 15 Pro-beating GPU performance.

Samsung LSI president Park Yong-in, talking at Semiconductor Expo (SEDEX), said during a keynote presentation (via machine translation): "I think 'Exynos 2400' will do well because it has superior graphics processing performance than the products of North American competitors." Given there are only limited companies this comment could be referring to, it seems safe to assume that this is a thinly veiled reference to the A17 Pro chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Exynos 2400 chip was already announced earlier in October, but it's yet to appear in any devices. Samsung's no doubt keen to put it to work since this year it offered only Snapdragon chips in the Galaxy S23 series rather than its traditional split of Snapdragon in select markets like the U.S., and Exynos basically everywhere else. The apparent reason for a year without Exynos in the Galaxy S series was poor performance, so hopefully Samsung's fixed this ready for 2024.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was announced last week, and is also promised to feature a big graphical performance upgrade. This is thought to be the chip powering at least some Galaxy S24 models, as we'll explain below.

A big performance gap to overcome

The iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip is noticeably ahead of the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy-powered Galaxy S23 series in GPU performance, both on the less intensive Wild Life Unlimited and the more demanding Wild Life Extreme Unlimited benchmarks from 3DMark. The Exynos 2400 chip is going to need to squeeze all the power its AMD RDNA3-based GPU can muster if it aims to dethrone the iPhone 15 Pro.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Chipset A17 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited (score / fps) 15747 / 94.3 14,611 / 87.5 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Unlimited (score / fps) 3623 / 21.7 3,788 / 22.7

Rumors about which Galaxy S24 models will get the Exynos 2400 chip, and which will presumably get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and in which markets, are a little confusing. It could be that the Galaxy S24 Ultra gets Snapdragon chips wherever you buy it in the world, while the base S24 and S24 Plus's chips vary by country. Equally, Samsung may go back to its old system of offering Exynos chips in most markets, which could mean that only certain markets will have access to the best version of the S24, whether that's the Exynos version or the Snapdragon one.

We'll be finding out the truth of all this in January 2024, the rumored launch month of the Galaxy S24 series according to some sources. Failing that, we would assume the new phones will get a February launch like the past few Galaxy S generations.