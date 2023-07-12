This better-than-half price Tempur topper deal just won Prime Day

Tempur-Adapt + Cooling mattress topper (queen size)

Was: $499

Now: $237.49 at Amazon



Overview: This is a 3-inch tall mattress topper made from the same Tempur Material that makes up this brand's extremely popular (and very expensive) luxury mattresses. It's a super-soothing kind of memory foam that'll meld around your joints, reliving pressure and lulling you into a dreamy sleep. It has elasticated straps to anchor it securely in place, and the cover can be removed and machine washed. In our Tempur-Adapt topper review, we found it delivered ultra-plush comfort and was especially well suited to side sleeping. This version comes with the cooling cover upgrade, designed to keep you at the perfect temperature while you snooze.

Price history: $237.49 is the cheapest price we've seen this mattress for, anywhere. At Amazon, the previous lowest price was around $50. At Tempur-Pedic, we have occasionally seen 40% off deals in the past, but the current offer running only knocks 20% off, taking the queen size down to $415.20. (You'll get a free pillow and sleep mask, but they're only worth $118 – so it's still not better overall value than the Amazon offer).

At Amazon, that 52% discount is only on the queen size (which to be fair is the most popular bed size), while others have a 15% or 32% price drop. If you want one of the sizes that's only 15% off at Amazon, obviously you're better off heading to Tempur direct, though.

Extras: You do need an Amazon Prime subscription to claim the 52% discount. If you're not sure you need it, be aware you can sign up for a free trial and cancel before you're charged. Purchasing from Tempur gets you a 10-year warranty, and this should also be available via Amazon, although looking on the product listing, it's not hugely clear.