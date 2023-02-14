These carriers are offering free Galaxy S23 phones — here's how to get them

Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup will be readily available on February 17. However, if you're eager to get your hands on a device, you shouldn't wait till Friday. Once preorders are up, the current roster of Galaxy S23 deals will expire. And there are plenty of great deals you don't want to miss.

For instance, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus for free (opens in new tab) with trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade and up to a $150 Samsung credit (opens in new tab). Like most cell phone deals, you'll need to purchase your phone via an installment plan and with select carriers to get these deals. However, you can do that all from the Samsung website. (For more ways to save at Samsung, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Free Galaxy S23 deals at Samsung

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23: free w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

You can now preorder any Galaxy S23 phone on AT&T via Samsung. After trade-in, you can get the Galaxy S23 for free. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade (256GB), $50 reserve credit, and $30 Samsung credit. (The reserve credit can be used to Samsung Care Plus or accessories).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23: free w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Preorder your Galaxy S23 phone on Verizon via Samsung and you'll get your phone for free after trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade (256GB), $50 reserve credit, and $30 Samsung credit. (The reserve credit can be used to Samsung Care Plus or accessories).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23: free w/ trade-in + Magenta Max @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung is offering multiple T-Mobile deals. However, in order to get a free S23, you'll need to trade-in a device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan. You'll also get a free storage upgrade (256GB), $50 reserve credit, and $30 Samsung credit. (The reserve credit can be used to Samsung Care Plus or accessories).

Free Galaxy S23 Plus deals at Samsung

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Plus: free w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Get the Galaxy S23 Plus on AT&T via Samsung and you'll get your phone for free after trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade (512GB), $50 reserve credit, and $50 Samsung credit. (The reserve credit can be used to Samsung Care Plus or accessories).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Plus: free w/ trade-in + Magenta Max @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Trade-in your old device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan to get a Galaxy S23 Plus for free at Samung. You'll also get a free storage upgrade (512GB), $50 reserve credit, and $50 Samsung credit. (The reserve credit can be used to Samsung Care Plus or accessories).

Can I get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for free?

Unfortunately, there are no free Galaxy S23 Ultra deals you can take advantage of right now. The best deal comes courtesy of AT&T. After trade-in, you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) for $199.99 at AT&T via Samsung (opens in new tab). This includes a free storage upgrade (from 256GB to 512GB), $50 reserve credit, and $70 Samsung credit.