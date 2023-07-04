These 4th of July sales are epic for back to school — 7 deals I recommend

School may be the last thing on your mind right now, but there are plenty of good hidden back to school sales happening today. Although 4th of July sales generally tend to focus on TVs and appliances, a few retailers are getting a jump start on the back to school shopping season with some good deals for students. You just have to know where to find them.

I've been tracking retail holidays like the 4th of July and Prime Day for over 10 years. Below I'm rounding up the best student-friendly deals I've found. This includes deals on MacBooks, tablets, college-friendly mattresses, and anything a student may need as they prepare to go back to school next month.

Best 4th of July deals for back to school

Sling TV: $25 off first month @ Sling

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new Sling subscribers get $25 off their first month. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $15, $20, or $35, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon

Maybe you need a new TV for college, maybe you don't. Either way, this deal so amazing I need to mention it. Right now, Prime members can get the Amazon 43-inch 4K Omni Fire TV for just $99, which is the cheapest 4K TV we've ever seen. Note that you'll need to log into your Prime account and request an invite to buy it. (It'll go on sale during Prime Day). The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV (released March 22) in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale as there are better/cheaper options for your money. However, at $99 — this is an unbeatable deal.

Allswell Mattress: was $227 now $170 @ Allswell

Great for college! The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress, which means it's made from both memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Backed by Walmart, it delivers comfort at an affordable price. In fact, we named it the best mattress for college students due to its super affordable price, 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. Use coupon "STAR25" to take 25% off the hybrid mattress, which is a very rare discount. After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress (twin) for $170 (was $227), whereas the queen costs $252 (was $337). That's one of the best cheap mattresses we've ever seen. Great alternative: Nectar Memory Foam from $359 @ Nectar

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens. Great alternative: Pixel 7a for $449 @ Best Buy