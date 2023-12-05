The stunning LG C2 OLED TV just hit lowest price ever — here's where to get it

Black Friday TV deals have come and gone, but that doesn't mean there aren't any good TV deals left floating around out there. In fact, the biggest deal is going on right now if you're in the market for the LG C2 OLED.

For a limited time you can grab a 65-inch LG C2 OLED for $1,349 at Walmart, down from its regular price of $2,099. That's $100 off its Black Friday price and $750 lower than its regular MSRP. Here's how to get it before it's gone.

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,349 @ Walmart

LOWEST PRICE The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Walmart. We named this stunning television the best TV we reviewed in 2022. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Save $750 right now.

Despite coming out in 2022, the LG C2 OLED is still an exceptional OLED TV, delivering incredible picture quality. It hit a strong peak brightness of 800 nits and produces very accurate colors. Thanks to its Alpha 9 Gen 5 Processor 4K, upscaled content looks great and gamers will really appreciate its snappy 120Hz refresh rate and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports.

In our lab tests, the LG C2 OLED achieved a Delta-E score of 1.7 and 134.5% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut. In terms of color accuracy, the set earned a 1.7 Delta-E score, only losing out to the more expensive LG G2 OLED TV with a 1.3 score. (Lower is better on this test.) Anything under 2 can’t be differentiated by the average viewer, so the LG C2 is still considered a top performer in this area.

So what are the downsides? The LG C2 only had so-so sound, although one of the best soundbars would help with this, and lacks an ATSC 3.0 tuner for 4K TV broadcasts. These are minor drawbacks, however.

While it's since been surpassed by the newer LG C3 OLED, the LG C2 OLED held the top spot on our best TVs ranking for most of the last year. It's still an excellent TV now, and you just need to glance at our LG C2 OLED review to see why.

For more deals, make sure to check out our TV deals guide.