The Samsung Galaxy A53 is one of the best cheap phones — and Best Buy just took $150 off

If you're looking for a flagship phone without the flagship price tag, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is one of the best cheap phones you can buy. Yes, Samsung may be expanding its lineup soon at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, but this value is going to be hard to beat.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available from $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now, $150 off its usual price. You're locked to either AT&T or Verizon with this deal. (If you'd prefer to get the phone unlocked, you can get the Samsung Galaxy A53 for $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab).)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53: was $449 now from $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy A53 is one of the best cheap phones you can buy. In our review, we said it's worth every penny thanks to its awesome 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, decent performance, and great software support. You can get the Samsung Galaxy A53 starting from $299 at AT&T (opens in new tab) and Verizon (opens in new tab) through Best Buy right now.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is an awesome value for an Android phone. It has an great display, good software support as well as decent performance and cameras. All this earned it a spot on our list of the best cheap phones.

There are plenty of other phones to choose from in this price range: we like the Google Pixel 6a for its cameras and the iPhone SE for its performance. The Samsung Galaxy A53 can't beat these phones on those merits individually, but it is a great all-around package.

As we've mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has a great display for its price. It's rare to see a 120Hz refresh rate on a phone in this price range, and it makes content you view on the screen look fantastic. It's a shame that the refresh rate doesn't adjust automatically (you're stuck choosing between either 60Hz and 120Hz in the settings,) but having a 120Hz display alone is enough.

The battery life is pretty good, too. We got 9 hours, 49 minutes with the refresh rate set to 120Hz. And the phone charged to 46% in 30 minutes.

Still looking for your perfect phone? Stay tuned to our cell phone deals coverage for the best sales. Plus, check out our list of this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.