The GoPro Max is one of the best 360 cameras we’ve tested — and it’s $150 off for Black Friday

This year's Black Friday deals have well-and-truly arrived, and we're seeing some awesome discounts on tech, including action cameras. There are plenty of GoPro deals from the manufacturer itself, as well as other retailers.

Right now, the GoPro Max is $150 off at GoPro — that's a huge 30% discount and the cheapest we've ever seen this camera. Now is the time to buy a GoPro Max!

GoPro Max: was $499 now $349 @ GoPro

Right now, the GoPro Max 360 camera is a huge $150 off at GoPro. This camera is designed for immersive 360 view footage in 6K, although it can also shoot traditional footage too. You don't get the same level of ruggedness as a standard GoPro Hero camera, but this is an action camera designed for a very specific purpose. $349 is the cheapest we've seen this camera!

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

The GoPro Max is one of the best 360 cameras around, giving you the ability to record your entire surroundings in 5.3K high resolution video. In our GoPro Max review, Senior Editor Kate Kozuch praised the camera's video and audio quality, as well as the stitching of 360 footage.

This device delivers the brand’s expected quality when it comes to video, and we also like its new video settings, added microphones, and automatic 360-degree mode stitching. Kate Kozuch — Sr. Editor, Tom's Guide

The GoPro Max is undeniably getting a little long in the tooth now, having been released in 2019. Rival Insta360 has since released the X3, which is our favorite 360 camera and offers 6K spherical footage versus the Max's 5.6K, plus a bigger rear display and better waterproofing.

That said, the GoPro Max still has a lot going for it in 2023. It boasts GoPro's fantastic image stabilization and is slightly smaller and lighter than the X3. It's also a more usable shape, being more stout and square while the X3 is rather tall and unwieldy — these things make a big difference when mounting in certain places like helmets.

What's more, with this discount, the GoPro Max is significantly cheaper than the Insta360 X3, so if you're on a strict budget and need a 360 camera, the GoPro is the better choice.

Make sure you keep it locked to Tom's Guide for full Black Friday deals coverage.