The five-year-old GoPro Max just got an update — and it’s packed with pro features at a lower price

GoPro has just quietly launched the new Max 360 action camera — and it's the first refresh the camera has gotten since its original release over five years ago.

The update introduces features we've been waiting for since we reviewed the first-gen model. The 2025 refresh, which retains the 5.6K video resolution, brings a bigger battery, better mounting system and a new app — at a lower price too.

GoPro announced the updated Max 360 in its latest blog post: "The 5.6K spherical camera now comes with a MAX Enduro Battery and an upgraded mounting system, making it compatible with all standard ¼-20 tripod mounts. All for only $349.99 MSRP."

Alongside this, the action camera giant is introducing a "totally updated 360 mobile editing experience in the Quik App." Through the app, you'll be able to easily edit footage with tools like AI-powered object tracking, keyframing, automatic transitions, and more.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The most noteworthy upgrade is the new mounting system. Under the folding mount fingers is a standard tripod mount, which conceals the selfie stick to produce the "invisible pole" effect.

There's also a bigger 1,600mAh Enduro battery for extended recording times even in extreme conditions, such as 14°F (-10°C). GoPro doesn't specify battery duration, though.

Video resolution, however, is still limited to 5.6K (reframed at 1080P). The Insta360 X4 (our favorite 360 camera) records 8K/30P video (reframed at 2.7K) and has a 4K invisible stick mode.

Of course, priced at $499, Insta360's offering is also over $100 pricier than GoPro's. It remains to be seen how the two compare which we'll be able to determine once we've reviewed the 2025 iteration of the Max.

The original Max had a retail price of $499 / £479. The 2025 refresh is cheaper and is available to purchase already, for $349 at GoPro U.S. / £349 at GoPro U.K.