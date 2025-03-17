I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long

Better act fast on this one. The best action camera you can buy is currently heavily discounted, but for limited time only.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo is currently $80 off at Amazon, which is a fantastic discount given how many accessories this Combo bundles alongside an already incredible action camera.

This Combo bundles extra batteries, a charging case, selfie stick, magnetic mounts and a helmet mount for just $20 more than the camera's base price! It's a no-brainer.

There's a reason why the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro (OA5 Pro) is my favorite action camera right now. And that reason is simple: it's just the best one you can buy.

I'm Pete, cameras editor here at Tom's Guide, and I test out every action camera there is, from the Osmo Action 5 Pro through to the GoPro Hero13 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro. The DJI just has the best blend of features, design and price to make it the winner. That's why you shouldn't pass up on this deal.

In my DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review, I awarded this camera 4.5* and was particularly impressed by the updates made to the camera over its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Action 4. If you're gonna add "Pro" to the name, you've gotta justify that, and DJI did so.

Big improvements

The OA5 Pro features improved stabilization (the place where its predecessor was lacking) and two beautiful new OLED displays, which are not only easier to use and nicer to look at, but feature a low energy mode for reduced power draw and improved battery life.

On the topic of batteries, the OA5 Pro features upgraded 1,950mAh batteries, for a whopping 112 minutes of 4K/60p runtime in my testing. That's 32 minutes longer than the Hero13 Black in the same test.

As a DJI product, the OA5 Pro blends in seamlessly to the DJI ecosystem and can be hooked up wirelessly to the fantastic DJI Mic 2 or DJI Mic Mini.

The icing on the cake is that all of this comes at a lower list price than the GoPro or Insta360, at $349. That means this bundle is just $20 more than the standard price of the camera.

The icing on the cake is that all of this comes at a lower list price than the GoPro or Insta360, at $349.

In this bundle, you get some really useful accessories. This is actually the Combo that I personally use, so I'm not just speculating here. The extra batteries give you almost four hours more runtime than standard, while the charging case means you can charge everything simultaneously.

There's also a pro case for extra mounting options, a selfie stick and quick release mounts. All for effectively just $20.

If you're in the market for a new action camera, grab this deal as soon as you can, because it's limited time only. And make sure to check out my review of the camera linked above to see sample footage.