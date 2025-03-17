I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long

Deals
By published

My favorite action camera just got better

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
(Image credit: Future)

Better act fast on this one. The best action camera you can buy is currently heavily discounted, but for limited time only.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo is currently $80 off at Amazon, which is a fantastic discount given how many accessories this Combo bundles alongside an already incredible action camera.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro (Adventure Combo)
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro (Adventure Combo): was $449 now $369 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is our favorite action camera for very good reason. It packs 4K video, fantastic stabilization and strong internal audio (not to mention wireless hookup to DJI mics) inside a beautiful, compact body. Major updates over the previous model make this a worthy purchase, and the accessories in this Adventure Combo (including extra batteries and a charging case) will prove extremely useful to outdoors abd adventurous creators. Other bundles are also on sale.

Essentials Combo: was $339 now $319 @ Amazon
Standard Combo: was $349 now $329 @ Amazon

View Deal

This Combo bundles extra batteries, a charging case, selfie stick, magnetic mounts and a helmet mount for just $20 more than the camera's base price! It's a no-brainer.

There's a reason why the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro (OA5 Pro) is my favorite action camera right now. And that reason is simple: it's just the best one you can buy.

I'm Pete, cameras editor here at Tom's Guide, and I test out every action camera there is, from the Osmo Action 5 Pro through to the GoPro Hero13 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro. The DJI just has the best blend of features, design and price to make it the winner. That's why you shouldn't pass up on this deal.

In my DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review, I awarded this camera 4.5* and was particularly impressed by the updates made to the camera over its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Action 4. If you're gonna add "Pro" to the name, you've gotta justify that, and DJI did so.

Big improvements

The OA5 Pro features improved stabilization (the place where its predecessor was lacking) and two beautiful new OLED displays, which are not only easier to use and nicer to look at, but feature a low energy mode for reduced power draw and improved battery life.

On the topic of batteries, the OA5 Pro features upgraded 1,950mAh batteries, for a whopping 112 minutes of 4K/60p runtime in my testing. That's 32 minutes longer than the Hero13 Black in the same test.

As a DJI product, the OA5 Pro blends in seamlessly to the DJI ecosystem and can be hooked up wirelessly to the fantastic DJI Mic 2 or DJI Mic Mini.

The icing on the cake is that all of this comes at a lower list price than the GoPro or Insta360, at $349. That means this bundle is just $20 more than the standard price of the camera.

The icing on the cake is that all of this comes at a lower list price than the GoPro or Insta360, at $349.

In this bundle, you get some really useful accessories. This is actually the Combo that I personally use, so I'm not just speculating here. The extra batteries give you almost four hours more runtime than standard, while the charging case means you can charge everything simultaneously.

There's also a pro case for extra mounting options, a selfie stick and quick release mounts. All for effectively just $20.

If you're in the market for a new action camera, grab this deal as soon as you can, because it's limited time only. And make sure to check out my review of the camera linked above to see sample footage.

More from Tom's Guide

TOPICS
Peter Wolinski
Peter Wolinski
Reviews Editor

Peter is Reviews Editor at Tom's Guide. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he's an avid photographer, specialising in architectural and portrait photography. When he's not snapping away on his beloved Fujifilm camera, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, riding his motorcycle, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 against a blue background
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 review
A gray DJI Flip drone with propeller guards
I just tested the new DJI Flip and it might be the best drone for newbies — here’s why
A gray DJI Flip drone with propeller guards
DJI Flip review: This IS the drone you’re looking for
GoPro Hero13 Black on a white surface with a blue background
Best GoPro camera in 2025
A GoPro Max 360 action camera
The five-year-old GoPro Max just got an update — and it’s packed with pro features at a lower price
A black Sony ZV-1F compact vlogging camera
I ditched my Google Pixel to shoot with this budget vlogging camera — and it’s perfect for beginners
Latest in GoPros & Action Cameras
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long
A GoPro Max 360 action camera
The five-year-old GoPro Max just got an update — and it’s packed with pro features at a lower price
The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 against a blue background
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 review
Insta360 Go 3S Cyber Monday deal
My cat is internet famous thanks to this action camera — and it's on sale for Cyber Monday
DJI Osmo Action 4 on a selfie stick against a white, blue and brick background. A Tom&#039;s Guide badge is in the lower left corner
The DJI Osmo Action 4 is just $209 for Black Friday with $15 cash back — how to get the deal
GoPro Hero13 Black on a white surface with a blue wall in the background and a Tom&#039;s Guide deal badge in the top right corner.
13 Cyber Monday action camera deals on GoPro, DJI and Insta360
Latest in Deals
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now
REI Deals
Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend
Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest
I reviewed the luxe kettle in Meghan Markle's Netflix show — I love it, and it's currently on sale
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Walmart's latest sale starts from $14 — 29 deals I'm adding to my cart now
More about gopros and action cameras
A GoPro Max 360 action camera

The five-year-old GoPro Max just got an update — and it’s packed with pro features at a lower price
The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 against a blue background

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 review
AI Madness ChatGPT vs Perplexity

I tested ChatGPT vs. Perplexity with 5 prompts to crown a winner

See more latest
Most Popular
A woman and man wearing Lululemon apparel
Huge Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' restock — shop my 11 top picks from $19 now
Asics Gel Kayano 30 price drop
Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 13 running shoe deals I'd shop now
Meghan Markle in kitchen cooking with guest
I reviewed the luxe kettle in Meghan Markle's Netflix show — I love it, and it's currently on sale
A DreamCloud mattress and Saatva Classic mattress seperated by a vertical line
DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which Sleep Week mattress deal is right for you?
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal
Woman using Bowflex gym at home
Huge Bowflex sale — save $500 on this home gym
A woman lying on her side on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic
The luxury hybrid mattress I recommend to everyone drops to its joint lowest price in new Sleep Week deal
Steam Deck OLED
Massive Steam sale offering PC games from under $1 — here's 18 must-buy titles I'd go for
REI Deals
Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend