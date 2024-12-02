My cat is internet famous thanks to this 360 camera — and it's on sale for Cyber Monday

Want to know what your cat does all day, besides sleeping and licking himself? So was I, which is why I strapped an action camera to my cat to see what he saw on his little excursions outside. This racked up over 800,000 view on YouTube, and you can check it out below.

Insta360 — the company that made the camera — has come out with a newer version that's even better suited to capturing your feline's antics. And right now the Insta360 Go 3S is on sale for $40 off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

When I put the Insta360 Go 2 on my cat, I was really impressed with how well and how clearly it captured video of him running around my yard. Video was crisp, clear, and colorful — it was a real treat to see his little paws padding though the yard, with his whiskers drooping down in front of the lens. Even cuter was when he started chirping at some birds who were safely out of his reach.

The one problem with my cat is that he really doesn't like to wear collars; we've gone through several, as he's managed to ditch the others somewhere in our neighborhood. So, I've been reluctant to put a $300 camera back on him, never to be seen again.

However, the Insta360 Go 3S has a feature new to the line: Apple Find My, so if your cat is like mine, you have a much better chance at recovering the camera if he decides to shed his collar.

But the ability to track down a missing camera is just one of the neat things about the Go 3S; unlike the older cameras, it has a higher resolution of 4K/30 fps, and it's waterproof to 33 feet. The camera on its own can record up to 38 minutes of 1080p video — that's a few minutes less than the Go 3 — but should still give you plenty of time to see what your kitty does outside.