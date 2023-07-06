The Amazon Echo Pop just crashed to $17 ahead of Prime Day in first ever sale

Prime Day is tantalizingly close, and surprise surprise — Amazon hardware devices are seeing big reductions. If you’ve been looking to grab an Alexa speaker for a discounted price, now is the time.

The deal I’m most excited about is the Echo Pop for $17 at Amazon . This is the first time the Echo Pop has ever gone on sale, meaning it has hit its lowest price ever. It’s also the cheapest way to add Alexa to your home right now.

Looking for a bit more functionality out of your Echo? The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $29 at Amazon right now. This is a new all-time low price for our best smart speaker .

These deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can purchase a membership for $14.99/month, or start a 30-day free trial .

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

Lowest price: This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to its lowest price ever. In our review , we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. Plus, the Echo Pop comes in a range of cool colors.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to $54. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. The lowest price ever for this device is $49, so it's about as close as you can get.