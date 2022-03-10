Sweaty Betty sale: Save $40 on some of the best workout leggings I’ve ever worn

Unlike the rest of the world, it didn’t take a worldwide pandemic to make me wear workout leggings every day of my life — I’ve been doing it for years, and as a fitness editor, I pretty much get away with it. I can spot a good pair of leggings, that won’t go see-through when squatting, bunch up in a Pilates class, or slip down on the treadmill a mile off, and some of the best of the best leggings just dropped in the Sweaty Betty sale.

The Sweaty Betty Power High Waisted Workout Leggings are one of my go-to pairs of leggings, whether I’m heading to a sweaty spin class, or just walking the dog. I’ll dig through my clothes drawers like my reckless cocker spaniel to find them, and I’ve recommended them to just about every sweaty Betty in the changing room. The best part? They’re $40 off right now in both the ⅞ and the full-length version.

Sweaty Betty Power High Waisted Workout Leggings: was $100, now $60 @ Sweaty Betty

The leggings are currently on sale in the navy, plum red, woodland green, blue texture tie-dye, and red fan print colorways. The leggings are available in sizes XXS to XXL, although some colors are running low on stock.

These leggings are designed to power you through all your workouts, while still keeping you comfy. They have a super-high waistband that sits above your belly button to keep you feeling supported as you squat, lunge, and jump, and there are two side pockets on the legs for all your essentials. The pockets are big enough for most smartphones (my iPhone 11 easily fits) and come in handy for carrying your gym pass or locker key in the gym.

The stretchy fabric is buttery-soft against the skin, while wicking sweat away from the body, and I’ve never had a problem with overly visible sweat patches in my navy blue pair. The leggings have Sweaty Betty’s ‘bum-sculpting technology’ which is designed to give you a more flattering fit, and they are quick-drying to prevent that awful soggy cold feeling as you walk home from the gym. The fabric washes well, although it’s a good idea to chuck them in a cool wash, and keep them clear from fabric softeners or the tumble dryer.

Of course, no pair of gym leggings is perfect, and these lack a drawcord waistband that allows you to really pull the leggings tight against your waist when running. That said, I’ve never had an issue with these slipping or bunching, and they do come in a lower-waisted version if you’d rather not have the support around your stomach. They’re also not 100% squat proof, so they’re probably not ideal for a yoga class, but if that’s not your bag, don’t let this put you off.

