Spring forward with these top-rated Sleep Week sales

Sleep Awareness Week is officially underway. Created by the National Sleep Foundation, the annual event promotes better sleep as a way of improving your overall health. The week-long event is also know for its epic Sleep Week deals, which can take as much as $500 off everything from the best mattress we've reviewed to our favorite weighted blanket.

Most Sleep Week sales launched this morning, so we're rounding up the best early mattress deals you can get right now. Remember, Sleep Awareness Week will be over before you know it, so make sure to take advantage of these deals while you can.

Top Sleep Week sales available now

Mattresses

Nectar: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar

Save $399: Nectar's current sale isn't part of Sleep Week, but it's too good to miss. Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. In our review we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298).

Bear Mattress: was $748 now $599 + free bundle @ Bear

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its Sleep Week sale, Bear is taking up to 25% off. Plus, you'll get a free bedding bundle (two free pillows and sheet set) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $599 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $998).

WinkBed mattress: was $1,149 now $849 at WinkBeds

Save $300: The WinkBed luxury hybrid is handcrafted in the U.S. and offers a range of different firmness levels, which makes it suitable for every sleeping position and body weight. It's made with a combination of coils, cooling gel, and a plush pillow top. Designed to ease pressure on your hips, back, and shoulders, it's also a popular choice in the hotel industry. After discount, the twin costs $849 (was $1,149), whereas the queen costs $1,499 (was $1,799).

Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress: was $899 now from $749 @ Brentwood Home

Save $150 on the Hybrid Latex Mattress during the Brentwood Home's Sleep Week sale. Made entirely from alternative, natural, and recycled materials, its has a 12-inch thick luxury design, 4 inches of natural latex in 3 zones, and up to 975 8-inch contouring pocketed coils. All sizes are $150 off via coupon code "SLEEP". After discount, the twin size costs $749 (was $899), whereas the queen costs $1,049 (was $1,199).

Nolah Original 10" Mattress: was $699 now $549 @ Nolah

The Nolah Original 10-inch Mattress is the company's most affordable mattress. But don't let its budget price fool you. This top-rated mattress offers long-term durability, pressure relief, and optimal cooling. After discount, the twin costs $549 (was $699), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,149). Plus, you'll get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

Bedding

Nectar Serenity Sleep weighted blanket: was $149 now $99 @ Nectar

This weighted blanket is designed with PCM technology that provides instant cooling when you need it. If you sleep warm, the bamboo side will help you keep cool, and you can simply flip the blanket to the mink side if you’re feeling chilly. It’s also anti-microbial, and has a removable machine-wash cover.

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $399 now $239 @ Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is taking an epic 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $239 (queen), which is one of the best deals we've seen on a top-rated mattress topper.