Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones just hit lowest price ever in epic holiday deal

If you're looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones but you don't want to pay a premium, this is one of the best Christmas deals I've seen so far on one of Sony's best-ever models.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $228 at Amazon. That's a huge $120 off, and matches the lowest-ever Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Walmart and Best Buy have similar discounts.

This is a can't-miss deal on one of Sony's best headphones. These are a great gift idea for the audiophile in your life, or just grab them for yourself.

While the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4 continue to be a popular choice more than a year after they were superseded. In fact, they were our No. 1 pick for best headphones on the market for over a year.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we found that these headphones had great sound quality and produced a detailed and dynamic soundstage. High and middle-ranged frequencies were well-balanced and there was plenty of bass energy to carry beats. They use the awesome Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust the output to your liking and get even better sound, and support Sony's proprietary 360 Reality Audio, LDAC and DSEE Extreme for the highest quality streams no matter what your music source.

While the Sony WH-1000XM4 don’t outclass the very best noise-canceling headphones around right now, they are still excellent when it comes to blocking outside noise. Travel noise, wind and other distractions were completely reduced in our tests. Plus, there are 20 levels of ambient sound to choose from if you prefer to stay aware of sounds around you while you listen to music.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer good battery life. In our tests we got 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 38 hours with ANC off. A 10-minute quick charge netted us 5 hours of listening time.

If you’re interested in the Sony WH-1000XM5, check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4 face-off to see how both these headphones stack up. In short, the XM5s offer slightly longer battery life, improved sound quality and ANC. But for $228, the XM4 headphones are seriously good value.

