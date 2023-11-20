Snap! The Fuji Instax Mini 12 just hit lowest price ever for Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are heating up as we approach the big day itself, and there are some great deals to be had on cameras and photography gear. If you're in the market for a new instant camera to capture memories with friends and family, this deal is for you.

Right now, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is 14% off at Amazon for Black Friday — that's over $10 off and the cheapest this camera has ever been, so now is definitely the right time to buy this camera if you've been eyeing one up.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is the ideal camera for documenting life and printing memories. It's a properly simple instant camera: there's no smartphone app — you point, shoot and print! Its Fujifilm print papers are relatively affordable and give a vivid and contrasty look. At over $10 off, this is the cheapest we've seen this camera.

The best instant cameras give you a simple but effective way to document your life and print your memories with friends and family. Fujifilm's Instax Mini lineup is extremely popular, including the Mini 12, in large part because it's just so simple and easy to use (although its funky design and variety of pastel colors probably help too!).

Anyone can pick up this camera and, without even having access to a smartphone, shoot and print their photos with minimal fuss. There's no app to find your way around, no settings to tweak — you just pick it up, take pictures and get a print in about 90 seconds. And we love that.

When you buy into Fuji's printing system, you also buy into decades of expertise in print paper and ink. As such, you can expect lovely looking prints with the Instax Mini. They're vibrant and have high contrast, so look very pleasing to the eye, although won't look as retro as lower contrast print papers from rivals like Polaroid. However, Fuji's papers are relatively affordable at about 75 cents per print.

One downside is that the flash is always on. In most situations, we found this useful when testing for our roundup of the best instant cameras. However, it would be nice to be able to disable the flash when shooting in bright outdoor light, for example.

At over $10 off, this is the cheapest we've ever seen the Instax Mini 12, so snap up this deal while you still can!