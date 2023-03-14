Score! Amazon just slashed $450 off 65-inch Hisense Mini-LED TV for March Madness

March Madness TV sales are rolling out in full force, and there's huge discounts on some of the best TVs on the market. I've been hunting for the best TV deals of the month and this is one of top contenders I've seen so far.

Right now the Hisense 65-inch U8H Mini-LED is $949 at Amazon. This is $450 off its usual price. If it sells out, you can also get this deal at Best Buy.

This is an excellent deal on an excellent TV. This limited-time deal shaves $450 off the Hisense U8H, Tom's Guide's pick for TV of the Year 2022 as it brings Mini-LED lighting to a more affordable price tag. Its peak brightness exceeds any TV around that price, and its color reproduction is as good as some of this year's best TVs.

The Hisense U8H is an awesome TV, so much so that we gave it the Tom's Guide Award for best value TV of 2022. Mini-LED TVs may have been expensive before, but the Hisense U8H brings Mini-LED as well as Dolby Atmos sound and a 120Hz refresh rate all for an great price.

In our Hisense U8H review, we praised almost every aspect of this TV. It delivered some of the best performance in brightness, color contrast and saturation of any ULED TV we've tested — it covers 99.6% of the Rec.709 color gamut in standard mode, and we were able to reach over 2,000 nits of brightness after tweaking some settings. For a TV in this price range, these numbers are incredible.

The sound is just as good. Packing two 10w speakers and a 20w woofer, this TV can get seriously loud and offers strong bass. Dialogue also sounded rich and clear.

That's not all. The Hisense U8H is also equipped with an ATSC 3.0 tuner, a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. This means the U8H is future-proofed for NextGen TV broadcasts and is great for gaming.

The Hisense U8H isn't perfect, however. This TV can't upscale content as well as LG or Samsung TVs can, and we also saw some color banding on the screen. If you can live with these gripes, the Hisense U8H is absolutely worth buying.

