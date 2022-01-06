Save up to 40% off Adidas shoes, sportswear and accessories in this killer sale

Whether you have new fitness goals you want to hit in the new year or just want to look stylish doing so, this Adidas sale is what you’ve been waiting for.

Right now, you can save up to 40% on a range of Adidas sportswear, shoes, accessories, and more . The right gear can make or break your workout and of course, can make you feel great and keep you motivated. We’ve taken the work out of searching and rounded up a few of our favorite items from the sale.

Essentials fleece pants: was $45 now $32 @ Adidas Essentials fleece pants: was $45 now $32 @ Adidas

These slim-fit sweatpants will help you keep warm if you're working out outdoors this winter. They’re lightweight, with side pockets and a drawstring elastic waist. The camo print 3-stripes make them stand out from the rest.

Helionic relaxed fit down jacket: was $140 now $70 @ Adidas Helionic relaxed fit down jacket: was $140 now $70 @ Adidas

If you need to take your outfit from cool to cosy, this Helionic jacket will help you do just that. With a relaxed cropped fit, the jacket is wind- and water-resistant and has two zipped pockets at the front.

Adidas EQ21 running shoes: was $80 now $56 @ Adidas Adidas EQ21 running shoes: was $80 now $56 @ Adidas

These are comfortable enough to log in easy miles and are good for beginners or anyone looking for a pair of running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. At $56, they're a great option for anyone looking for a great, comfortable pair of shoes.

Techfit Cold.Rdy Long Tights: was $75 now $53 @ Adidas Techfit Cold.Rdy Long Tights: was $75 now $53 @ Adidas

If you're a runner or you're shopping for a runner, these long tights are a game-changer on winter runs. They have insulation to keep you warm as the temperature drops, a high-rise waistband for comfort and a side pocket on the leg for your cell phone.

Adidas Woven 3-Stripes Sports Shorts: was $25 now $18 @ Adidas Adidas Woven 3-Stripes Sports Shorts: was $25 now $18 @ Adidas

These Adidas sports shorts are a classic design, suitable for most workouts (although you might want to stick to wearing them indoors while winter temperatures continue to drop.) They've got side splits to allow for a full range of movement, a drawcord elastic waistband, and side pockets for carrying your essentials in the gym. For less than $20, you can't go wrong.

Adidas 3 stripes backpack: was $55 now $44 @ Adidas Adidas 3 stripes backpack: was $55 now $44 @ Adidas

Whether you're looking for a backpack to wear to the gym, or to carry your essentials to the office, this Adidas backpack has a number of killer features. It's got an inner laptop sleeve and earbud pocket, water bottle pockets, and a number of different compartments in the bag itself to keep you organized.