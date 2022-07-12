Run, don’t walk! You can save 50% on one of Saucony’s most popular running shoes today

If you’ve been waiting for the Prime Day deals to drop to invest in a new pair of the best running shoes, we’ve got you covered. To save you from scrolling, we’ve hand-picked some of the best deals on the market, and one that’s caught our attention this Prime Day is the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2, which has up to 50% off right now.

Built to be a training partner to the Saucony Endorphin Pro 2 super shoe, the Endorphin Speed 2 is an excellent, responsive running shoe, designed for training miles, tempo sessions, and even race day itself if you’re the kind of runner who only wants to buy one shoe. Now is a fantastic time to buy, read on to find out more.

(opens in new tab) Saucony Endorphin Speed 2: was $160, now $80 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)As the Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 is last season’s shoe following the recent release of the Endorphin Speed 3, it has dropped in price in the Amazon Prime Day sales. It’s cheaper on Amazon than on the Saucony website right now, where it still sits at $109. At the time of writing, it’s still available in a number of different sizes and colorways. Price ranges slightly depending on size and color. It’s also available in women’s sizing here (opens in new tab).

The Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 is part of Saucony’s Endorphin collection, which features a racing shoe — the Endorphin Pro, a tempo shoe — the Endorphin Speed, and a recovery shoe — the Endorphin Shift. During testing, a number of different runners preferred the feel of the Endorphin Speed 2 to the Endorphin Pro 2, as it felt more stable underfoot than the slightly more aggressive geometry of the racing shoe.

Plus, there’s absolutely no reason why you couldn’t train and race in this running shoe. It’s got Saucony’s responsive, bouncy, PWRRUN PB midsole foam, the Speedroll technology, designed to roll you forward as you stride, and a full-length nylon plate, designed to help you pick up the pace during speed workouts and on race day. The nylon plate is more durable than the carbon fiber plate found in the Endorphin Pro 2, meaning you don’t need to worry about saving this shoe primarily for race day. It’s also less aggressive underfoot, for a more comfortable run.

Whether you’re training for a fast 10K or a marathon, this is an excellent training shoe, and for $80, it’s a bargain. It’s one of the best training shoes around, and it’s a fun and fast shoe to have in your wardrobe, whatever you’re training for. Just act quick, this deal won’t be around for long.