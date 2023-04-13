Quick! This Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is $700 off at Best Buy

The best gaming laptops often come with an eyewatering price tag, but we’ve just spotted an epic discount courtesy of Best Buy that makes a powerful portable gaming machine a little more affordable.

Right now, this Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a $700 saving compared to its full retail price of $2,099 and is one of the best laptop deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks. It’s especially impressive considering this machine packed some pretty powerful specs.

This Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been sliced $700 off at Best Buy, dropping this well-specced machine down to $1,399. It packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate is also very striking.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a chunky gaming laptop that definitely looks the part.

Naturally, your eyes will be drawn to the 15.6-inch QHD display that packs a 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync technology for a constantly smooth gameplay experience. However, it’s what’s underneath the plastic casing that will interest most prospective buyers.

This Acer laptop sports a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor which has been paired with a desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. There’s also 16GB of RAM — which is plenty for blockbuster gaming — and a 1TB SSD for storing several of the best PC games at once. These specs are well-equipped to handle the latest gaming releases with solid performance.

This Helios 300 machine also runs surprisingly cool thanks to the inclusion of a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, and we also love the fully customizable RGB lightning underneath the keyboard. As a bonus, Acer is throwing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC which gives you instant access to hundreds of games including Redfall when the hotly-anticipated vampire shooter launches next month.