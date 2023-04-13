Quick! This Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is $700 off at Best Buy

The best gaming laptops often come with an eyewatering price tag, but we’ve just spotted an epic discount courtesy of Best Buy that makes a powerful portable gaming machine a little more affordable.
Right now, this Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a $700 saving compared to its full retail price of $2,099 and is one of the best laptop deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks. It’s especially impressive considering this machine packed some pretty powerful specs.
Acer Predator Helios 300: was $2,099 now $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been sliced $700 off at Best Buy, dropping this well-specced machine down to $1,399. It packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate is also very striking.
The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a chunky gaming laptop that definitely looks the part.
Naturally, your eyes will be drawn to the 15.6-inch QHD display that packs a 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync technology for a constantly smooth gameplay experience. However, it’s what’s underneath the plastic casing that will interest most prospective buyers.
This Acer laptop sports a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor which has been paired with a desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. There’s also 16GB of RAM — which is plenty for blockbuster gaming — and a 1TB SSD for storing several of the best PC games at once. These specs are well-equipped to handle the latest gaming releases with solid performance.
This Helios 300 machine also runs surprisingly cool thanks to the inclusion of a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, and we also love the fully customizable RGB lightning underneath the keyboard. As a bonus, Acer is throwing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC which gives you instant access to hundreds of games including Redfall when the hotly-anticipated vampire shooter launches next month.
Want to consider some alternatives before committing to a purchase? Have a look at this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 which is on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This top-quality laptop boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB. It’s a great pick for shoppers looking to balance power and price.