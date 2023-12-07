Quick! Casper launches 'cheaper than Black Friday' memory foam mattress sale

Casper has a reputation for making some of the best mattresses for all sleepers, and today you can now it's best-selling memory foam mattress for one of the cheapest prices of the year thanks to a new flash sale. Today you can save 15% on the Original Mattress at Casper, with a twin size reduced to $760 – that's $45 cheaper than the Black Friday price. A queen is also cheaper in this new flash sale, reduced to $1,270 (was $1,495) which ends today.
The Casper Original is one of Casper’s best-selling mattresses in a box, providing decent contouring support for side sleepers and excellent motion isolation for couples. However, as we discovered in our Casper Original mattress review, it does retain heat so hot sleepers should consider the more breathable Casper Original Hybrid instead – on sale today from $930 (was $1,095) at Casper.
The Casper Original comes with free delivery, a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty. While we've seen some bigger price drops from Casper – such as a 25% off deal last month — they’re usually reserved for the more expensive models. Also, monthly Casper mattress sales and deals don’t tend to offer anything higher than 10% off, so take advantage of this flash sale on the Original while you can.
Casper Original Mattress
Was: from $895
Now: from $760.75 at Casper
Saving: up to $254.25
Summary: The Casper Original is the brand’s signature, best-selling memory foam bed. When we tested it, we found that the Casper Original is ideal for side and petite sleepers thanks to the sink-in softness around the shoulders, but there isn’t enough support in the hip and lower back regions for back and stomach sleepers. The 11" Casper original is constructed from premium CertiPUR-US certified foam (meaning it meets health and environmental standards) that provides excellent motion isolation for couples. This means that if you share a bed with a restless sleeper, you’ll hardly feel them move on our side of the bed. While this all-foam bed uses the brand’s AirScape Technology layer (which contains perforated foam to improve airflow for a cooler sleep), our reviewer found it still retained heat so they consistently woke up in a sweat. Hot sleepers, look at our guide to the best cooling mattresses instead.
Price history: During Black Friday, Casper knocked 10% off the Original Mattress, with a queen reduced to $1,165.50 (was $1,295). This new flash sale offers a brief chance to get 15% off the Original mattress, with a queen discounted to $1,100. While it's not a huge extra saving, it’s one of the best deals we’ve seen applied to the Original by Casper in months as the biggest discounts are normally saved for their more expensive hybrid mattresses.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year limited warranty | Free shipping