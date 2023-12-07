Quick! Casper launches 'cheaper than Black Friday' memory foam mattress sale

Casper has a reputation for making some of the best mattresses for all sleepers, and today you can now it's best-selling memory foam mattress for one of the cheapest prices of the year thanks to a new flash sale. Today you can s ave 15% on the Original Mattress at Casper , with a twin size reduced to $760 – that's $45 cheaper than the Black Friday price. A queen is also cheaper in this new flash sale, reduced to $1,270 (was $1,495) which ends today.

The Casper Original is one of Casper’s best-selling mattresses in a box, providing decent contouring support for side sleepers and excellent motion isolation for couples. However, as we discovered in our Casper Original mattress review, it does retain heat so hot sleepers should consider the more breathable Casper Original Hybrid instead – on sale today from $930 (was $1,095) at Casper.

The Casper Original comes with free delivery, a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty. While we've seen some bigger price drops from Casper – such as a 25% off deal last month — they’re usually reserved for the more expensive models. Also, monthly Casper mattress sales and deals don’t tend to offer anything higher than 10% off, so take advantage of this flash sale on the Original while you can.