Our favorite smart plug strip just crashed to $49 at Amazon

Want to upgrade your home setup? Thanks to this great Presidents Day sale , our favorite smart plug strip is now on sale for a big discount.

Right now the Kasa smart plug power strip is just $49 on Amazon . While it’s a little expensive at base price, this sale makes it an extremely compelling purchase, and is totally worth it if you have a home office or entertainment center. It's one of the best smart home deals we've seen.

Kasa smart plug power strip: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This smart plug power strip lets you independently control 6 outlets and 3 USB ports from anywhere — either using Alexa or Google Assistant or through the Kasa smart app. You’ll also be able to set device schedules and timers, plus monitor how much energy each device is using.

As we’ve mentioned, the Kasa strip is our favorite smart plug strip — and it gets a shoutout on our best smart plugs list for this reason. Whether you’re setting up an office, game consoles and soundbars behind your TV, or want to superpower your holiday lights this year, we highly recommend picking one up now that it’s on sale.

You’ll have full independent control over 6 outlets and 3 USB charging ports, and be able to operate them either by using your smartphone or with voice controls. This means you can easily upgrade your setup from “dumb” devices to smart ones, and even monitor your energy consumption as you do so.

TP-Link have proved their devices to be secure and reliable, and the Kasa smart plug power strip is no different. Plus, this strip is safe from dangerous energy surges thanks to ETL certified surge protection. If you already have TP-Link smart devices in your home, this strip is a no-brainer addition.