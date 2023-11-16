Our favorite Nectar mattress drops to just $359 in official Black Friday sale

Nectar has launched its official Black Friday sale and its great news if you want to buy the Nectar Memory Foam mattress. As of today you can save 40% on the Nectar Mattress with a queen down to $659. It's among the lowest prices we've seen on one of the best mattresses of the year, and the best discount you'll get on the Nectar this side of Black Friday. You also get a year's free trial and a lifetime warranty – that's fantastic value for money for an affordable mattress.

Nectar is also offering a bedding bundle of two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector for just $159 (valued at $599) to boost your overall savings. Granted, Nectar used to include these extras free of charge but the trade-off is a lower overall sale price on the mattress, which we think is a more than fair exchange.

This 40% off sale is part of the official Black Friday mattress deals from Nectar Sleep but it's unclear when the sale is going to end. So we recommend jumping on this offer while you can if you're looking for the best memory foam mattress for body-hugging comfort (read our Nectar Mattress review to learn more about it).

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress by Nectar

Was: from $699

Now: from $359 at Nectar

Saving: up to $720 Summary: The Nectar Memory Foam mattress ranks highly in our best mattress in a box guide, thanks to its cooling properties and cushioning ‘sink in’ feel, which is especially suited to side sleepers. It’s not unusual to see a queen size Nectar Memory Foam mattress on sale for $699, so the current price of $659 is the best we've seen in months. What’s more, Nectar is also throwing in a bedding bundle, which means you can grab two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for just $159 instead of $599. This is a strong deal for such a highly-rated memory foam bed. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: We saw this price during a flash sale in early November, but we don't think we'll see it again once Black Friday is over for the year. We'd recommend buying the Nectar Mattress now to not only lock in this low price, but also to avoid backorders as a result of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales surge.

Is every Nectar mattress on sale right now?

Yes – all of Nectar's memory foam beds are 40% off right now. That includes the top-of-the-line Nectar Premier Copper mattress, which is on sale for $1,169 in a queen (regularly on sale for $1,299). Read our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review to find out why we call this all-foam cooling mattress a 'dream for hot sleepers.'

All three of Nectar's hybrids are also on sale but at slightly lower discounts of 33% to 38% off. If you want your bed to have more bounce to it, consider one of these instead – start by checking out our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review.