One of my favorite Bluetooth speaker systems just hit their lowest price in this Prime Day deal

As audio editor I test a lot of wireless speaker systems, so if I'm reluctant to let something go, then you can rest assured that it has impressive audio capabilities. One of my favorites has been the Q Acoustics M20 wireless speaker system that's been in my home office for 12 months, and Amazon has it with $200 off the original MSRP in this awesome Prime Day deal I found.

Right now the Q Acoustics M20 HD wireless speaker system is $399 at Amazon, which is a significant discount on one of the best desktop speaker systems I've tried.

Q Acoustics M20 HD Bluetooth speaker system: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

With today's music listeners mainly looking to stream tunes from a mobile device as conveniently as possible, many will think of portable speaker designs like those found in Bluetooth speakers when it comes to choosing a music system for their home. But for over a year now I've been using the Q Acoustics M20 HD as part of my desktop audio setup in my home office. It sounds great. In fact, I'm so confident of its abilities that I rated it the best Bluetooth speaker I've heard in 2022.

Available in black, white, or wood wrap finishes it originally retailed at $699 when it launched in 2021. As a twin speaker setup, it has one powered speaker partnered with a passive speaker. They can be placed on either side of a TV, a desktop computer, on speaker stands, or on a table top, for example.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD for wireless streaming (there’s no Wi-Fi for Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect support), and there’s a digital optical input and USB port for wired digital connections and up to 24-bit/192kHz audio. It even has a pair of analog RCA inputs for adding a music streamer, turntable (with built-in phono preamp), or CD player, too.

Music playback performance has been good enough to keep my desktop listening habit satisfied, filling my home office with the sound of my favorite tunes whenever I felt the need. The hi-res support via USB has been a welcome bonus, too.

There's no system app to tinker with EQ settings, but nevertheless the system has room-filling capabilities that belie the dimensions of the compact stereo speakers. Q Acoustics knows a lot about speaker design, and these speakers are tuned to deliver a balanced frequency output for high quality sound.

Vocal handling is strong and you get to hear the natural sound of the performance projecting out from the speakers, right at center of the stereo soundstage. In fact, stereo imaging is a real strength, and with the M20 hooked up to my TV screen, my TV's sound got a significant boost. Dialog was easier to understand, and there was a real sense of space and dimension as sounds panned across the screen. You don’t get Dolby Atmos format handling, but the great stereo sound the Q Acoustics brings make it a worthwhile boost to TV sound.

