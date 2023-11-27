Not a mistake! This Cyber Monday deal gets you a free Echo Show 5 when you buy a $55 Ring Video Doorbell

Is there anything better for Cyber Monday than landing a generous discount on a gadget you’ve been ogling? Why yes, it’s getting something for free. For a limited time, PC Richard & Son is practically giving away the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) when you buy the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). This is a perfect combo if you’re looking to upgrade your smart home.

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $54.99 at PC Richard & Son. Plus, you'll get a free Echo Show 5 with your purchase. If you were to buy the two separately, it would cost you $99 for the doorbell and $89 for the smart display. Thanks to PC Richard & Son's Cyber Monday deal, this calculates to a ridiculous 71% off discount, which makes it one of the best Cyber Monday deals around.

This combo is perfect at keeping tabs on who's at the front door thanks to the Ring Video Doorbell and Amazon Echo Show 5. For Cyber Monday, buy the Ring Video Doorbell and you get the Echo Show 5 for free. That's a 71% discount and the best price we've seen for these two devices.

There’s no special offer or sign ups you’d need to do in order to get this deal. All that’s needed is to add the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to your cart, which will automatically throw in the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen). Once you checkout, you’ll see the price come down to $55 — a phenomenal deal considering this is a bundle that includes a video doorbell and smart display.

Amazon has a similar deal too, but it costs a smidgen more at $65. It’s still an excellent deal thanks to Prime shipping because it’ll be delivered sooner.

Regardless of which one you choose, this is the perfect pairing for anyone looking to start a smart home. With the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), you’ll be able to see who’s at your front door. You can set up a routine that will show the video feed of your doorbell on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) whenever it senses motion or when the doorbell is rung.

There’s more utility out of the Echo Show 5 because it’s essentially an Alexa smart speaker that you can use to initiate voice commands, such as asking Alexa about your upcoming packages or simply playing songs on Amazon Prime Music. We also love how you can use the Echo Show 5 as a digital picture frame that will scroll through your photos, which makes for a nice addition to your desk or nightstand.

You don’t want to miss this offer because it’s available for a limited time during Cyber Monday.