Nectar Sleep launches 25% off everything sale, but is it good value?

Nectar Sleep has dropped a flash savings event, giving you 25% off everything from mattresses to bed frames. That means you can save on all of the brand’s bedroom furniture, sleep bundles and bedding too. Thanks to the new offer, Nectar mattresses now start from just $374 (was $499), but the event only lasts for 25 hours and is due to end at 11.59pm on Sunday 7 November.

There’s a maximum saving of $300 on the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, our top pick of the best mattresses for all sleepers, plus up to $500 off the Premier Copper cooling model. That mattress and The Nectar Bundle attract the biggest temporary savings of up to $505.

While 25% off everything sounds good at first glance, how does it compare to the early Nectar Black Friday sale offers we were seeing up until yesterday? The biggest saving then was $100 off plus $399 of free gifts on the Memory Foam Mattress, and up to $498 of free gifts with the Nectar Premier and Premier Copper models. So those were better if you wanted free bedding.

However these time-limited money off discounts are higher than what we have seen in a while. So while the sale is live, these are some of the best early Black Friday mattress deals you can get, especially on the cooling Premier Copper. Before this event, you'd get $498 of free gifts on that model but no money off.

Image Nectar Flash Sale: Save 25% on everything at Nectar

Save up to $505 - You have until 11.59pm on Sunday 7 November to jump on this 25% saving, and it can be used on any Nectar Sleep product. That includes mattresses, bedding and bedroom furniture. The biggest saving is up to $505 off The Nectar Bundle, comprising a memory foam mattress, foundation, mattress protector, sheets and pillows. Nectar mattresses now start from a rock bottom $374, but only for a short time. View Deal

Nectar sits highly in our best memory foam mattress guide because it is incredibly well priced compared to competitor models. We recommend it for all sleeping positions, and as it’s more breathable than other all-foam models we have tried, it won’t overheat you during sleep but it will keep you cradled. For extra comfort, we’d recommend pairing it with one of the best mattress toppers.

Nectar also offers one of the longest mattress trials of any of the leading mattresses in a box brands, giving you 365 nights to try out your Nectar at home. If you change your mind during the trial, you will get a refund and Nectar will collect the mattress for free. Some brands charge for returns. Each Nectar also comes with a market-leading Forever Warranty.

Overnight, Nectar mattress prices have dropped on some sizes and models – for example, up until yesterday the MSRP for the queen size Memory Foam model was $1,298, so it has dropped by nearly $400. There are similar drops on the king and Cal king models too

There are also plenty of accessories to snap up at 25% off, including the brand’s one and only best pillow for sleeping, The Resident Pillow, now $56 (was $75). So if you have been thinking of getting some Nectar goodies for cozier sleep once the clocks go back, this a great (but time-limited) chance to do so.

Read more: