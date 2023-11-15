My favorite The North Face running jacket is a staggering 70% off for Black Friday

The North Face is one of the most popular outdoor brands around whether you plan to go trekking in the mountains or trail running in the hills, and you can scoop up huge discounts before the Black Friday sales right now.

And if I've learned anything from spending my 7AM December Mondays in a field shouting instructions at clients, it's that you need a reliable and warm jacket to do it in. Of all the lightweight jackets I've worn, the North Face Higher Run jacket is the most versatile, and you can save a staggering 70% with this Black Friday deal for women through REI and the same 70% off deal for men.

You can choose from several colorways and sizes for men's and women's models, but be warned that the men's and women's Higher Run jacket has been discontinued, so you'll need to shop fast while stocks last.

The North Face early Black Friday deals to shop right now

The North Face (men's) Higher Run jacket: was $180 now $53 @ REI

Save a seriously cool 70% on the popular Higher Run jacket which provides year-long protection for running in whatever weather. The waterproof and breathable design features a seam-sealed DryVent 2.5-layer shell and non-PFC durable water-repellent finish, a chin zip guard and integrated thumbholes to keep the jacket secure as you run, walk or hike.

The North Face (women's) Higher Run jacket: was $180 now $53 @ REI

Level up your running game with the same heavily discounted jacket in women's. I wear the jacket in black but I've already got my eye on the cave blue paint lightening design which looks pretty slick. Seriously lightweight and water-repellent, I wouldn't miss out on this limited-time deal.

The North Face Higher Run jacket: lightweight and breathable design

I wear The North Face while I'm teaching outdoor fitness classes, and I swear by the jackets for year-long wear, whether I'm heading out into the winter weather or summer sunshine.

I'd opt for a size up if you need space for baselayers underneath, which should help keep your movements free and more comfortable, but it does come down to personal preference on how you like your jackets to fit.

The seam-sealed DryVent shell keeps the rain at bay and prevents rain from seeping through using a microporous design; this prevents moisture build-up and helps me stay warm and dry even during the treacherous English rain we seem to get every autumn right now. I've also worn the jacket when hiking the French Alps recently in warmer weather, and couldn't believe how breathable it is. Plus, I don't feel at all restricted while wearing it.

A few details worth drilling down on include the 3-piece hood which is partially bound with encased elastic and a chin zip guard to help protect your neck. The Higher Run jacket also features a reflective heat transfer logo and cute, discreet reflective bars on the sleeves and lower back to provide visibility in trickier weather conditions.

Best of all, it's super lightweight and easy to store away when you're not wearing it, which is helpful if you have limited space in your hiking backpack during trips.

