I wear this Garmin watch everywhere — and it’s 44% off for Black Friday

Because my job keeps me chained to my computer for more hours than I'd like to admit, I like to spend a good amount of my free time outdoors, and away from screens. But, being the techie I am, I also like to track what I'm doing, too, whether it's running, hiking, biking or skiing.

That's why I've come to really like the Garmin Epix 2, which is currently on sale for $449 at Amazon. That's a discount of 44% off its regular price. This smartwatch has accurately tracked me whether I was on top of a mountain or running a half marathon. It's one of the best Garmin Black Friday deals you can find.

Garmin Epix 2: was $799 now $449 @ Amazon

The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale on Amazon, discounted by $350. The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the slate steel design on the black band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and white titanium models are also on sale, but are slightly more expensive.

Over the years, I've ran four marathons and about a dozen half marathons, but I also like to go hiking and skiing. While I've used — and have liked — the Garmin Forerunner series, their focus on running alone makes them less versatile for other outdoor activities.

The Epix 2, however, is built to track all sorts of endeavors — and does so well, as I found during my Garmin Epix 2 review. And, while it's bigger than dedicated running watches, I've come to appreciate the larger display, which makes it easier to read at a glance — such as when I wore it for a half marathon a few weeks ago. It was one of the earlier Garmin watches to sport an AMOLED display, which is crisper than the transflective screens on older Garmin devices; I remember being worried that it wouldn't be as easy to read in bright sunlight, but I was happily proved wrong.

And, like other Garmin watches, the Epix 2 doesn't skimp on battery life. While it doesn't have as many smartwatch-like features as the Apple Watch, I can go for a week or longer without worrying about having to recharge it.

The Epix 2 also has built-in music storage, so you can sideload your tunes or sync it with your Spotify playlists if you need a little more motivation on your runs.

If you're looking for something newer, the Garmin Epix Pro has a built-in flashlight, to help you better see in the dark; it can also be set to flash, so that others can see you, too — helpful if you're running in the dark. The Epix Pro also comes in three sizes, so if you don't have wrists as big as mine, it may better fit yours.

