Motorola Razr (2023) is 90% off with this Black Friday deal — lowest price yet on a brand new foldable

Owning a foldable phone is much easier now than ever before, as prices are dropping dramatically on these once-costly handsets. Typically, we see the best discounts on last year’s models, but Motorola is proving us all wrong with one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen yet for a foldable phone.

The Motorola Razr (2023), which launched just last month, is already down to the lowest price we’ve seen. You’ll only need to pay $2/month over 36 months for the Motorola Razr at AT&T, bringing its total cost to a mere $72. That’s ridiculous considering it’s a foldable phone. This translates to an 90% off discount from the Razr's normal price of $699, making it one of the best Black Friday phone deals you can grab right now. And you won't have to trade-in a phone to get this deal, either.

Motorola Razr (2023): $2/month w/unlimited service @ AT&T

This just released foldable phone will cost you $72 to buy. The Motorola Razr (2023) offers extra long battery and an excellent camera performance, something that most other flip style foldables don't offer.

In the world of foldable phones, it’s rare to ever see anything under $500 — much more so when it’s a brand new release. With its flip phone style form factor, we love that the Motorola Razr (2023) can condense its size over most traditional slate phones. There’s also a tiny outer screen that’s helpful for glancing notifications.

In our Motorola Razr (2023) review, we praised the phone's long-lasting battery life by lasting 10 hours and 48 minutes on Tom’s Guide’s battery benchmark test. That’s better than superior spec’d foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr+. And for an already affordably priced foldable phone to begin with, you also get the convenience of wireless charging.

Furthermore, we were impressed by the camera performance of the Motorola Razr (2023) — particularly in low light, where cheaper phones tend to underperform. Thankfully, the Razr took some good shots in low light, so there isn’t as much noise or detail loss in the photos. Of course, you can lean on the outer screen to capture better looking selfies with the main cameras, as opposed to the front-facing one.

AT&T’s deal on the Motorola Razr (2023) is hard to pass up on because it doesn’t require any trade-ins. You’ll just need to commit to one of AT&T’s unlimited wireless plans, which brings the monthly cost of the foldable phone to $2/month spread out over 36 months. It's rare to spend just $72 for a phone, but it’s even more unbelievable when you're talking about a foldable phone.