Motorola Razr+ vs. Motorola Razr (2023): What’s the difference?

The Motorola Razr family for 2023 consists of two foldable smartphones: the Motorola Razr (2023) and the all-new Motorola Razr+. Despite the two devices sharing a similar design language and certain specs, there are some important differences.

For one, the Motorola Razr+ has a versatile 3.6-inch external display — the largest of any clamshell foldable. Meanwhile, the regular Razr has a 1.5-inch exterior screen, which looks tiny by comparison. As a result, the way someone would use each phone varies.

The Motorola Razr+ costs $999, but the price of the regular Motorola Razr has yet to be revealed. Motorola has said the entry-level device will be "meaningfully cheaper," though. If that's true, the Razr could be the most affordable foldable phone yet.

Until we conduct full reviews of the Razr and Razr+, it's hard to say which phone is the better overall value, or which might be the best phone for you. That said, we have spent some time with the two devices, so here's how the Motorola Razr+ vs the Motorola Razr (2023) stack up.

Motorola Razr+ vs Motorola Razr (2023): Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Motorola Razr+ Motorola Razr Price $999 N/A Colors Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac Inner display 6.9-inch OLED, FHD+, 165 Hz 6.9-inch OLED, FHD+, 144Hz Outer display 3.6-inch OLED, 144Hz 1.5-inch OLED, 120Hz Rear camera 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2) 64MP main (f/1.7), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2) Front camera 32MP (f/2.4) 32MP (f/2.4) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB 128GB Battery 3,800 mAh 4,200 mAh Wired charging 30W 30W Wireless charging 5W 5W Dimensions 6.7 x 2.9 x 0.27 inches (open), 3.48 x 2.9 x 0.59 inches (closed) 6.7 x 2.9 x 0.27 inches (open), 3.48 x 2.9 x 0.59 inches (closed) Weight 6.63 ounces 6.65 ounces

(Image credit: Future)

The Motorola Razr+ costs $999 and will be available for pre-order through Motorola starting June 16, 2023. It will become available to purchase through several mobile carriers and retailers as of June 23, 2023.

Though Motorola announced the Razr alongside the Razr+, the company has not shared the device's price or release date. All they told us is that the Razr will be "meaningfully cheaper" and is coming later this year. If we were to speculate, we'd place the phone's price in the $750-$800 ballpark.

Motorola Razr+ vs Motorola Razr (2023): Design and displays

Despite the Motorola Razr+ and Motorola Razr (2023) sharing a similar design language, right down to the chassis measurements, you'll notice an obvious difference — the external displays.

The Razr+'s external 3.6-inch OLED display is extremely versatile, letting you take selfies, control music, follow a map, launch apps, play games and even scroll TikTok. Motorola's continuity features make it easy to keep using the same app as you switch between open and folded orientations, too.

(Image credit: Future)

The Razr's 1.5-inch display only takes up a fraction of the front exterior, offering a quick glance at the time (with customizable clock faces) or notifications. It's far more discreet, and requires you to use the phone unfolded more often.

Inside, the phones both sport a 6.9-inch, HDR 10+ certified OLED display. The key difference is that the Razr+ offers a display refresh rate of up to 165Hz, while the Razr maxes out at 144Hz.

(Image credit: Future)

Both phones come in three color options, all matched to true Pantone colors. The Razr+ collection features two glass-backed devices and one vegan leather-backed version, while all three Razr's don the soft vegan leather. And though leather can wick water, the devices are only IP52 splash-resistant so they cannot be submerged.

Motorola Razr+ vs Motorola Razr (2023): Cameras

Both the Motorola Razr+ and Razr (2023) have two extertnal cameras along with a selfie shooter punch hole on the internal display. The Razr+'s main camera is a 12MP sensor with a f /1.5 aperture and there's a 13MP ultra wide camera (f/2.2) that can also take macro shots.

(Image credit: Future)

The Razr has a larger, 64MP main sensor with a (f/1.7) with the same 13MP combined ultra wide and macro lens. Both phones skip out on an optical zoom, which is a trade-off for owning a foldable phone. We'll have to conduct a full photography test with both phones to see how their picture quality compares, though.

Along with flexible positioning that lets you prop the phones up or hold them like a camcorder, there are a number of content capturing features built into the Razr family. Hand Gestures, Auto Smile, Photobooth, Dual Capture and Dual View are among the ones that will make the Razr stand out.

Motorola Razr+ vs Motorola Razr (2023): Battery life

(Image credit: Future)

An improvement from the previous-gen Razr, both new devices have larger battery capacities. The Motorola Razr+ offers a 3,800 mAh capacity, while the Razr has a 4,200 mAh battery thanks to space saved with a smaller screen.

We do have some concerns about the stamina we'll get from the devices, especially with the Razr+'s demanding external screen, but we'll have to run our continuous web surfing battery test before seeing whether they stand a chance at our best phone battery life list.

Charging the Razr+ and Razr shouldn't be a problem, at least. Both support 30W TurboPower charging and 5W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr+ vs Motorola Razr (2023): Outlook

Assuming the Motorola Razr is, in fact, significantly more affordable than the Razr+, it'll be important to weight the trade-offs during our in-depth testing. It could be the case that each phone is intended for a different customer, with the Razr+ offering ultimately usability and the regular Razr providing a less versatile experience.