Samsung Mother's Day sale has Galaxy S22 for just $99

Whether you're shopping for your mom, your wife, or yourself — the Samsung Mother's Day sale has something for everyone. The sitewide sale is offering discounts on practically every Samsung device.
As part of the Samsung Mother's Day sale — the manufacturer is offering Galaxy smartphones from $99, knocking up to $50 off Galaxy Watches, and taking 30% off Samsung refrigerators. 4K TVs and tablets are also on sale. Below you'll find the best deals you can still get. (At a loss for what to get mom? Make sure to check out our guides to the best Mother's Day gifts and Mother's Day flowers).
Samsung Mother's Day sale 2022 — Quick links
- 4K TVs from: up to $300 off deals from $349
- Refrigerators: up to 30% off select models
- Galaxy Watches: $50 off any watch
- Microwaves: up to $50 off deals from $159
- Cordless/robot vacuums: deals from $199
- Frame QLED TVs: deals from $499
- Galaxy S22 smartphones: from $99 + free storage upgrade w/ trade-in
- Washer/dryers: up to $700 off
Best Samsung Mother's Day sales
Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $199 @ Samsung
Samsung has its standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on sale for just $199. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and the revamped Wear OS software. Plus, you'll get a $50 Google Play credit. Plus, you'll get a $50 Google Play credit for free.
Unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB): was $849 now $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Free storage upgrade! Treat mom to a new phone. Samsung is offering the unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB) for just $99 after trade-in. The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens.
Samsung Jet Bot Plus: was $799 now $499 @ Samsung
Give mom a smart assistant with the Samsung Jet Bot Plus. The robot vac features LiDAR sensors to map out your room and clean your home with more precision. It uses the Samsung SmartThings App to let you view a map of your home from wherever you are and see which areas have been cleaned. It also comes with a self-emptying base, which makes it low maintenance.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: was $699 now from $149 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Free $100 credit! The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21, keeping the same great Snapdragon 888 processor from the original. It's also got a bright, colorful display, good camera system, and gives you instant access to Android 12. You can now get this phone from $149 when you trade-in at Samsung. Plus, you'll get a $100 Samsung credit for free.
Samsung Frame QLED TV: from $499 @ Samsung
The Samsung Frame marries style and performance in one package. Ranging in sizes from 32 inches to 85 inches, it features a QLED display with 4K resolution (select models), HDR support, 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support, and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $79 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options. After trade-in, you can get these buds for as little as $79, and you can recycle any Galaxy buds or any wired/wireless headsets to get the offer.
Samsung Chromebook 2: was $549 now $199 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best Chromebooks you'll find. It's also the first to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. After trade-in, pricing starts at just $199.
Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $159 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The Galaxy Book Go packs a 14-inch display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Ideal for students, this Chromebook also has a battery that's rated to last up to 18 hours. After trade-in, the laptop costs as low as $159, and you can trade in a tablet, laptop, or phone.