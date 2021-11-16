Mint Mobile Black Friday deal — score 3 free months of data

Mint Mobile is jumping on the holiday bandwagon with one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen for cash-strapped shoppers.

For a limited time, when you buy 3 months of data at Mint Mobile, you'll get an extra 3 months for free. That's one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen. Data plans at Mint Mobile start as low as $15/month for 4GB (5G/4G speeds) and max out at $30/month for unlimited (5G/4G speeds). For instance, you can purchase 3 months of unlimited service for $90 and you'll get 3 extra months for free. In total, you'll pay $90 for 6 months of service. That's near what other carriers charge for just one month of 5G service.

Mint Mobile sale: get 3 free months @ Mint Mobile Mint Mobile sale: get 3 free months @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen from a carrier. For a limited time, purchase any 3-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 3 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 3 months ($90 total) and you'll get an extra 3 months for free (6 months total).

What is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is an MVNO that operates on T-Mobile's network. Since T-Mobile is a GSM-based network, you're going to want a GSM-based phone to use at Mint Mobile. Like most prepaid wireless networks, Mint Mobile does make some compromises to offer that cheaper price. Customer support isn't always readily available and you don't always get the best possible data speeds. That said, if you can put up with occasionally slowed-down data and having to go to community forums to solve some problems on your own, Mint shouldn't let you down.

This is one of the best deals we've seen from the carrier. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Mint Mobile plans for more details on the service and its plans.