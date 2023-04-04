Massive spring sale at Amazon knocks Ring cameras to just $39

Whether you're trying to deter porch pirates or giving your home a smart makeover, Ring makes some of the best video doorbells on the market. While it's not uncommon to see Ring devices on sale, Amazon is going all out this week with a massive Ring Doorbell sale.

The sale includes discounts on some of our top models with prices from $39. I would normally recommend waiting till Prime Day to purchase any Amazon hardware, but Amazon's retail holiday is still months away. So I've combed through Amazon's current sale to pick the top five Ring deals.

Looking for more seasonal discounts? Make sure to check out our guide to the best spring sales as well as our roundup of the best Amazon promo codes right now.

shop the entire Ring sale at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact, plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear, and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet, or Echo device. It's $20 off and currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

(opens in new tab) Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Ring Solar Steplight w/ Bridge: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Designed for steps and walkways, the Ring Solar Steplight provides 50 lumens of light when motion is detected. When connected to the Ring Bridge (included), you can also get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on/off, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices via the Ring app. It's now at its lowest price of 2023.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired w/ Echo Dot: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces quality images, and has a slim profile. (This bundle includes an Echo Dot). You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime costs $86 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell w/ Ring Stick Up Cam: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal gets you the Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can see who's at your door, as well as elsewhere around your house. This Ring Video Doorbell is only one of two Ring Video Doorbells with package detection, too.

(opens in new tab) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ring's updated floodlight cam has a 1080p camera, 105dB siren, two 2000 Lumen floodlights, and color night vision. It's a good way to not only keep an eye on the outside of your house, but add some lighting, too. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Echo Show 5: was $284 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This floodlight camera has a 1080p resolution, motion detection, two-way talk, a 105-decibel siren, two 2,000-lumen floodlights, and connects to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Even better, this deal also includes the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen), so you can use the smart display to see who's at your door.