Lululemon Cyber Monday — 9 best deals under $50 to shop today

If you’ve been waiting for the Cyber Monday deals to drop to upgrade your yoga leggings, I’ve got you covered — today is your last chance to shop the Lululemon Cyber Monday sale. Whether you’re shopping for yourself (hey, you deserve it), or a loved one today, Lululemon still has some amazing deals on some of their best buttery-soft leggings and tops.

To save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked some of the best deals under $50 to shop today. Remember, the sale has to end at midnight, so add these to your virtual shopping basket while you still can!

9 best Lululemon Cyber Monday sales under $50

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L: was $48 now $39 @ lululemon

The famous lulululemon belt bag is FINALLY on sale! This is the larger 2L version, big enough to carry all your essentials. It's currently on sale for $39 in two different colors.

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top: was $69 now $39 @ lululemon

If you're as obsessed with the asymmetrical trend as we are on the Tom's Guide fitness desk, you'll love this yoga top. Made from the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric, with built-in support for A/B cup sizes, for $39 it's a great buy.

Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top: was $68 now $29 @ lululemon

Available in a number of different colors, this high-neck training top is designed to be comfortable and sweat-wicking on the run and in the gym. It has a super flattering fit, and for $29 it's a bargain.

Align leggings: was $98 now $39 @ Lululemon

Lululemon is famous for its buttery-soft leggings and the Align are the best of the best. With a high waistband to keep everything tucked in as you move, and a fabric that sits soft against the skin, these are super comfortable for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes. The best part? They are now $39, although you’ll need to look through the different colors and lengths in your size to find the best price.

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0: was $59 now $39 @ Lululemon

Designed for running and training, this tank top is super lightweight and breathable. This shorter length sits on your waistband, so it won’t bunch or ride up during long runs or on race day. Available in a number of different colors and sizes for $39.

Align Tank Top: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Align V-Neck Bra: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon

This lightweight, soft bra, offers a light support for A/B cups, making it best suited to yoga and Pilates workouts, or hikes. We love the v-neckline, which is super flattering, and the soft fabric, which doesn’t rub or chafe against the skin. The bra is now available in several different colors for $39.

Align High-Rise Shorts with Pockets: was $74 now $39 @ Lululemon

These are the same buttery-soft Align leggings we love from Lululemon, but with side pockets for your phone, lip balm or snacks for your next hike. The drop-in leg pockets are super handy, and while these are still best suited to lower-impact workouts, the 8-inch leg length is flattering. It’s rare for Lululemon to discount popular colors, and the navy and black shorts are still in stock at the time of writing, although you'll have to cycle through all the colors to find the $39 deal.

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt: was $58 now $29 @ lululemon

Designed for running and training, this lululemon high neck running top is lightweight and breathable when you're on the move. It's sweat-wicking and fast-drying, and it's on sale now for $29 in a number of different sizes.

Is Cyber Monday a good day to buy Lululemon?

In a word, yes! The Canadian sportswear brand doesn't do sales all that often, especially on some of its popular items in regular colorways. Today is a good day to shop lululemon.

Not for you? We've also found the best Patagonia Cyber Monday deals here, the best Nike Cyber Monday deals, and the best Hoka Cyber Monday deals, allowing you to upgrade your kit, without the price tag.